The Brazilians booked their spot in the MTN8 semi-finals with Mosa Lebusa in goal at some point during the match against Polokwane City.

Denis Onyango was shown a red card towards the end of the MTN8 quarter-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City

Lebusa then filled the veteran goalkeeper's void but he was subbed off in the extra time.

Downs went on to win the match 1-0 and fans have reacted to Lebusa's brief commitment as a shot-stopper.

Here, GOAL has sampled some of the top opinions.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!