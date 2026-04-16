Defending champions PSG could be left far behind! FC Bayern Munich are raking it in thanks to their success in the Champions League

Bayern followed up their 2–1 first-leg win over Real with a dramatic 4–3 success in the return fixture, 90 minutes packed with spectacular action and late controversy. Next up are PSG, widely regarded as Europe’s toughest outfit right now, as Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich underlined: “The two best teams in Europe are going head-to-head,” the 31-year-old told DAZN, looking ahead to the showdown with the French champions.

The first leg is scheduled for 28 April in Paris, where Bayern will be without manager Vincent Kompany on the touchline; the 40-year-old was booked for the third time this Champions League campaign and must serve a one-game ban. The return leg at home in Munich follows eight days later on 6 May; the winner will then face the victor of the other semi-final between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid. The final is scheduled for 30 May in Budapest, Hungary.

The sides also met in the group stage on 4 November, when Bayern led 2-0 at half-time thanks to an impressive first-half display. Luis Díaz was sent off just before the break, yet the visitors held on for a 2-1 win even after going down to ten men.

Bayern are still in contention for three trophies: the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. In the league, the 35th title is all but confirmed. A home win against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday could wrap up their 35th Bundesliga crown. Bayern are also chasing their first DFB-Pokal triumph since 2020; Kompany’s side travel to Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals next Wednesday.