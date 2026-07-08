Defender Thabiso Sesane looks back on his nine-year journey with Orlando Pirates after leaving the club – ‘It was living a dream that so many of us grew up chasing’

Thabiso Sesane has ended his long-term association with Orlando Pirates, moving to fellow Betway Premiership side Siwelele FC on a permanent transfer.

The 26-year-old central defender, a product of the Buccaneers' youth system, took to social media to reflect on his journey and express his gratitude to the Soweto giants following his departure.

"After nine years with the team, it's now time to close this chapter of my career, and I do so with nothing but gratitude in my heart," Sesane shared on Instagram.

"Wearing the Orlando Pirates badge was more than just representing a football club; it was living a dream that so many of us grew up chasing.

"Every time I stepped onto the pitch wearing Pirates colours, I understood the responsibility that came with it.

"I made sure to give everything I had for the badge, my teammates, and the incredible supporters who stood by me through every moment."



