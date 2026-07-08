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Defender Thabiso Sesane looks back on his nine-year journey with Orlando Pirates after leaving the club – ‘It was living a dream that so many of us grew up chasing’
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An emotional farewell to Mayfair
Thabiso Sesane has ended his long-term association with Orlando Pirates, moving to fellow Betway Premiership side Siwelele FC on a permanent transfer.
The 26-year-old central defender, a product of the Buccaneers' youth system, took to social media to reflect on his journey and express his gratitude to the Soweto giants following his departure.
"After nine years with the team, it's now time to close this chapter of my career, and I do so with nothing but gratitude in my heart," Sesane shared on Instagram.
"Wearing the Orlando Pirates badge was more than just representing a football club; it was living a dream that so many of us grew up chasing.
"Every time I stepped onto the pitch wearing Pirates colours, I understood the responsibility that came with it.
"I made sure to give everything I had for the badge, my teammates, and the incredible supporters who stood by me through every moment."
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Rising through the ranks and silverware success
The Soweto-born star’s path to the first team was a testament to his perseverance, involving multiple loan spells before he finally established himself as a reliable defensive option under head coach José Riveiro.
During his peak periods at the club, Sesane was an integral part of a squad that enjoyed significant knockout success, helping the club secure three major trophies.
His tenure at Mayfair saw him lift the 2023/24 Nedbank Cup and the 2024 MTN8 title, cementing his place in the hearts of the Ghost.
The defender was quick to acknowledge those who helped him reach those heights, stating:
"To the management, coaches, technical team, medical staff, and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow both as a footballer and as a person.
"Your guidance, patience, and support have shaped me in ways that will stay with me for the rest of my career."
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Overcoming injury and seeking fresh starts
Despite his previous successes, the 2025/26 campaign proved to be a frustrating one for the centre-back.
A serious Achilles tendon injury kept him out of action for eight months, and upon his return, he found it difficult to displace the established defensive pairing.
He managed only a single appearance in the Betway Premiership last season, which ultimately led to the decision to seek regular football elsewhere.
His move to Siwelele FC represents a new challenge, but Sesane remains close to his former teammates.
"To my teammates, thank you for becoming brothers.
"We celebrated victories together, learned from defeats together, and created memories that I'll carry with me forever.
"The changing room laughs, the hard training sessions, the sacrifices, and the unforgettable moments on match days will always hold a special place in my heart," he added.
Once a Buccaneer, always a Buccaneer
As he prepares for life in a different jersey, Sesane made it clear that while he is moving on to a new chapter with an ambitious side, his connection to Pirates remains unbreakable.
He joins a Siwelele FC project that is looking to make a splash in the top flight, but he departs Mayfair with a heavy heart and a promise to remain a fan of the club.
"It's never easy saying goodbye to a place that has meant so much to me.
" Football is a game of new opportunities and new challenges.
"I'm excited for what's ahead, but a part of my heart will always belong to Orlando Pirates," Sesane concluded.
"This is not goodbye forever; it's simply farewell for now.
"Once a Buccaneer, always a Buccaneer.
"Thank you, Orlando Pirates."
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