'Deeply embarrassed and broken! Former Orlando Pirates star claims he is homeless and rejected 'I am under spiritual attack from my own family'
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Rejected?
Former Ghanaian international Edwin Gyimah is a star who made his name during his days in the Premier Soccer League.
He featured for Bidvest Wits, Black Leopards, Sekhukhune United, and SuperSport United, but his star shone even more when he signed and played for Orlando Pirates.
The defender has recently come back to the limelight again, but this time around not for footballing reasons but about an issue of betrayal; he claims his family has turned their back on him.
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'Abandoned and ignored'
"During my career, I sacrificed everything for my family, especially my mother and siblings. But after my fallout with my agent, who spoke negatively about me publicly, everything changed," Gyimah told Oyerepa FM, a radio station in Ghana.
"The industry has abandoned me. I received 21 contract offers within a year, yet none materialised. I turned to my family for support, even spiritually, but they ignored me. I feel completely neglected."
"Later increasing it to GHS 50,000 [approximately R74,000]. When I returned to Ghana, I found that my house had been taken over. Today, my wife, my children, and I have nowhere to stay - we are just moving from place to place," he added.
"I am deeply embarrassed and broken. I have suffered accidents, injuries and constant struggles. At this point, I don’t know what to do anymore."
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'Spiritual attacks'
Apart from betrayal from his family, the former Sea Robber says he is under some spiritual spell.
“During my Black Stars days, I was dealing with spiritual attacks. Sometimes I couldn’t feel my eyes; I had severe back pain and other issues," he explained.
"I was told my mother had warned people not to help me and that what I was going through was spiritual. I believe I am under spiritual attack from my own family."
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Who is Gyimah?
Before he moved to PSL, the 35-year-old played for Sekondi Hasaacas and later WA All Stars in Ghana.
He was known as a physical but disciplined defender, and his aggressive style and relentless work rate made him stand out.
He made history with SuperSport, now defunct, as he was part of the squad that won the Nedbank Cup in 2012 and the Telkom Knockout two years later.
His standout performance later saw him attract interest from the Mayfair outfit and he was eventually signed by the Soweto giants.
The Ghanaian was part of Bucs' squad between 2015 and 2017 before he left for Helsingborgs in Sweden.