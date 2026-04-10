'Deeply embarrassed and broken! Former Orlando Pirates star claims he is homeless and rejected 'I am under spiritual attack from my own family'

Former Ghanaian international Edwin Gyimah is a star who made his name during his days in the Premier Soccer League.

He featured for Bidvest Wits, Black Leopards, Sekhukhune United, and SuperSport United, but his star shone even more when he signed and played for Orlando Pirates.

The defender has recently come back to the limelight again, but this time around not for footballing reasons but about an issue of betrayal; he claims his family has turned their back on him.