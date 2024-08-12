Deano van Rooyen of StellenboschBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Deano van Rooyen: Orlando Pirates confirm transfer of ex-Stellenbosch FC captain

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesTransfersStellenbosch FC

The Buccaneers have finally announced signing the 27-year-old versatile star after weeks of speculation.

  • Bucs were after Van Rooyen
  • Last week they were close to completing his signing
  • Now they have got their man
