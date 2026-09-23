"It has been a complicated matter. Last year I said: "let's lay the first stone because we had found a piece of land". But in Naples, what you discover as you go along is both amusing and pathetic. Because you find the land, then you carry out the land registry check and it turns out not to be true that the gentleman owned it, but that he had a rental contract with an option which, however, had expired. Now we are finally there.

I brought in an agronomist from the national team, who came from Florence, and had him visit 27 locations to test the quality of the land. Whether it was contaminated or not. Then you have to negotiate with the owners. It is not simple. Since they are all agricultural plots, they are all managed by tenant farmers who work them under three-year, five-year, ten-year contracts. It is difficult to take them away from them unless, instead of paying ten euros per square metre, you pay one hundred. But then the cost of building the sports centre becomes disproportionate.

At last, in Qualiano we found 17 and a half hectares where we will build 10 football pitches and 7,500 square metres for offices, changing rooms for the first team and for all the youth teams".