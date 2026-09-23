The Foreign Press Association awarded Aurelio De Laurentiis the "2025 Lifetime Achievement Award" and, as he collected the prize, the Napoli president spoke at length about the club’s current situation, his relationships with figures from the past, as well as football politics and the new stadium, which is ready to get under way.
De Laurentiis: "Don’t make me talk about Spalletti, managers are employees. I’d like a team made up only of young players. New 70,000-seat stadium in East Naples. The Maradona needs to be demolished. Malagò? They are politicising football to take his place"
Only youngsters in the squad
"I want a team made up entirely of young players. Buffon made it to 40? There was less football then than there is today. A goalkeeper is not usually put under the same physical strain as an outfield player.
For me, the greatest strain is on a midfielder, who has to see what is happening in front of them but also behind them. It's no coincidence, in my view, that the best managers have all, more or less, been midfielders."
Spalletti
"Don't get me started on Spalletti. Do you watch TV? There's a whole story where they put Totti and Spalletti on stage, with Castellitto's son, and recount the events linked to the... in a fictionalised way.
Managers need to understand they are collaborators called on to conduct the orchestra of players, but they are still employees. Sometimes they forget that, is that clear?"
The training ground will be in Quagliano
"It has been a complicated matter. Last year I said: "let's lay the first stone because we had found a piece of land". But in Naples, what you uncover as you go along is amusing and pathetic at the same time. Because you find the land, then you carry out the land registry check and it turns out the gentleman did not own it. He had a lease contract with an option, but that had expired. Now we have finally got there.
I brought in an agronomist from the national team, who came from Florence, and had him inspect 27 locations to test the quality of the land. Whether it was contaminated or not. Then you have to deal with the owners. It is not simple. Since they are all agricultural plots, they are all run by tenant farmers who manage them under three-year, five-year, ten-year contracts. It is difficult to take them away unless, instead of paying ten euros per square metre, you pay one hundred. But then the cost of building the training centre becomes disproportionate.
In the end, in Qualiano we found 17.5 hectares where we will put 10 football pitches and 7,500 square metres for offices, changing rooms for the first team and for all the youth teams".
Agreement with Q8, he will be in Naples on Monday
"Stadium issue: A month ago, I signed a letter of intent with Q8, who have found 38 hectares in east Naples.
There I have designed a 70,000-seat stadium and 120 sky boxes, as well as restaurants and everything else.
There will also be an interactive museum created with my agent from Los Angeles, allowing you to play the match with whoever you want: Maradona, Cavani, Higuain. To build it, it takes time as well as millions of dollars"
€2 million a year
"No athletics track, we'll leave that to those who do athletics tracks. Have you seen Real Madrid's new stadium with the pitch that goes down? With the base that comes out so they can hold concerts without destroying the playing surface. Every summer, when the City Council organises concerts at the Maradona, I have to redo the playing surface, and this year they almost broke the irrigation pipes, I mean. Then we coexist. It makes me laugh when the City Council says we pay €900,000 a year. Between all the associated costs, we pay €2 million a year and we only have use of it on matchday. Then we have to hand it back to them the next day, all cleaned up"
Do the City Council and the Region want to kick up a fuss? Let them do it!
"The mayor wants to build the stadium in the hope that in a year's time it becomes a monument that can no longer be demolished. It should be demolished. Someone should make an agreement with the heritage authorities. The Region want to invest 150 million and the Council 50. With 200 million, you are just giving the stadium a pat. After twenty-two years of playing in that stadium, which I have described several times as a shithole, you should rest assured that with 200 million at the Maradona you are just giving it a pat. Do they want to enjoy themselves? Do they want to cause chaos? Let them. I told him: I'll play at your place for as long as I am building the stadium, it's not that I'll spend a lifetime on it, I'll spend 24 months. Stadium financed entirely by me."
Malagò? They want to politicise football to take his place
"Look at the odyssey Malagò is going through, the only one capable of putting Italian football on the right track. He has shown that throughout his life. It’s not right. We have to find every possible way to bring him down because someone wants to take his place
This is not right. They are politicising football. I say sorry. Put the money on the table to support football, which he does not do. Why have minister Giorgetti and minister Abodi always created problems for Italian football (some people say tennis too)? Always. Politics has always been absent from cinema and sport. Yet when they have to come and watch a match, they put themselves in the front row to get tickets, and how angry they get if you don’t give them any."
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