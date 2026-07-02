Darren Keet backs Relebohile Mofokeng for success in Belgium - 'He will play a lot more and at a higher level'
A strategic jump to Europe
Orlando Pirates have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Royale Union Saint-Gilloisefor the permanent transfer of Relebohile Mofokeng.
Retired goalkeeper Darren Keet, who had once played in Belgium, believes the 21-year-old has made the right choice.
Speaking to Sowetan, Keet praised the move, noting that it provides a perfect platform for a young player to test himself in continental competitions while remaining a regular starter.
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'Better move than some of the European countries'
Keet is adamant that the Belgian Pro League offers a superior development path compared to moving directly to one of Europe's top leagues.
"I think it is a brilliant move, especially for a team like Saint-Gilloise because they are always competing for the league in Belgium and also for the Europa League or Champions League," Keet said.
He continued: "For him, at the young age of 21 now, it’s a great move, and it is probably a better move than some of the European countries because I think he will get more game time.
"He will play a lot more, and also, he will be playing at a higher level.
"Obviously, we saw with Bafana at the World Cup that it is a different level out there, and this will get him ready for the next step if he decides to take that eventually.
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'A good move for him, SA and Bafana'
Keet believes Mofokeng' success will have a ripple effect on the national team.
"But I think going into Belgium is good. It’s a strong league; it is very tactical," the veteran goalkeeper noted.
"So, he will definitely have to up his game there to keep improving.
"I think overall it is a good move for him, for SA and for Bafana Bafana in the long term."
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Advice for the young playmaker
Despite the excitement, Keet warned that the transition to European football is rarely seamless and urged the Pirates graduate to remain composed during his adaptation period.
"It is a big change, and it is a big adjustment. So, he has to be patient with himself first of all," Keet advised.
He added: "Just to get along with everyone, learn the culture and integrate himself nicely into the team, and not feel like he needs to be rushed.
"Obviously, there would be demands; South Africans would expect him to play, and the new fans would expect him to play, but those types of things do take time.
"I’m sure the club will tell him to be patient. He will get some good advice, and he will be able to learn from some of the guys out there."