Darren Keet backs Relebohile Mofokeng for success in Belgium - 'He will play a lot more and at a higher level'

Keet is adamant that the Belgian Pro League offers a superior development path compared to moving directly to one of Europe's top leagues.

"I think it is a brilliant move, especially for a team like Saint-Gilloise because they are always competing for the league in Belgium and also for the Europa League or Champions League," Keet said.

He continued: "For him, at the young age of 21 now, it’s a great move, and it is probably a better move than some of the European countries because I think he will get more game time.

"He will play a lot more, and also, he will be playing at a higher level.

"Obviously, we saw with Bafana at the World Cup that it is a different level out there, and this will get him ready for the next step if he decides to take that eventually.



