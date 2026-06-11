Danny Jordaan backs Bafana Bafana’s travelling fans to create 'enough to match the noise that will come from the Mexicans' ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set for an explosive start as Hugo Broos and his Bafana Bafana side prepare to face hosts Mexico at the legendary Estadio Azteca.

While the venue is expected to be a partisan cauldron, Danny Jordaan has played down the numerical disadvantage facing the South African supporters making the trip to North America.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Jordaan noted that while the home side will have the backing of 88,000 fans, the small pocket of South Africans will make themselves heard.

"I spoke to the players, and they’ve seen it before and done it before.

"Today, we want to see commitment, passion and dedication.

"They must just focus," Jordaan told SAFA.net.

"But our fans are enough to match the noise that will come from the Mexicans."