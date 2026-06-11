Danny Jordaan backs Bafana Bafana’s travelling fans to create 'enough to match the noise that will come from the Mexicans' ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener
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David vs Goliath in the stands
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set for an explosive start as Hugo Broos and his Bafana Bafana side prepare to face hosts Mexico at the legendary Estadio Azteca.
While the venue is expected to be a partisan cauldron, Danny Jordaan has played down the numerical disadvantage facing the South African supporters making the trip to North America.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Jordaan noted that while the home side will have the backing of 88,000 fans, the small pocket of South Africans will make themselves heard.
"I spoke to the players, and they’ve seen it before and done it before.
"Today, we want to see commitment, passion and dedication.
"They must just focus," Jordaan told SAFA.net.
"But our fans are enough to match the noise that will come from the Mexicans."
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Respecting the Azteca atmosphere
The SAFA chief is well aware of the intimidating reputation of Mexico’s national stadium.
Known for its high altitude and relentless noise, the Azteca remains one of the most difficult venues for any visiting team in world football, let alone during a World Cup opening ceremony.
Jordaan admitted that the environment would be a shock to the system for some of the squad.
"I have seen the Azteca Stadium when Mexico play.
"You cannot talk to the person next to you.
"The noise is incredible.
"The excitement, the joy, the celebration of football is exceptional.
"So, we must be ready because our players will be in an environment they’ve never seen before," he explained.
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Experience to handle the heat
Despite the daunting task ahead, Jordaan believes the current crop of Bafana stars has the mental fortitude to handle the pressure.
Many of the players have gained continental experience through CAF competition and recent international successes, which Jordaan feels will serve them well in front of a hostile crowd.
He adds that the current Bafana squad has enough experience to deal with hostile atmospheres, to go into stadiums where they have no support and still compete.
The president is banking on the squad's maturity to ensure they are not overawed by the occasion or the lopsided support in the tribunes.
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A call for focus and equality
As the countdown to kick-off begins, the message from the SAFA hierarchy is one of self-belief.
Jordaan has urged the players to treat their opponents as equals, regardless of Mexico's home-ground advantage or their standing in the global game, as South Africa looks to cause an upset on the world stage.
"And today we want to see that focus.
"I ask them to just be focused, do their best, and remember they are equal to anybody in the world.
"We can deliver a result today," Jordaan concluded.
With the eyes of the world on Mexico City, Bafana Bafana will be hoping their 80 loyal fans can indeed provide the spark needed to silence the 88,000-strong crowd.