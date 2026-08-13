Sekhukhune United coach Cedric Kaze on why he subbed a sub and his 'slow the game' approach against Kaizer Chiefs
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Tactical familiarity fails to stop Amakhosi surge
Kaze entered the fixture with a distinct advantage, possessing intimate knowledge of the Kaizer Chiefs squad from his recent tenure at Naturena.
This familiarity was evident in the starting lineups, where 10 of the 11 Chiefs players had previously worked under his guidance.
Sekhukhune United successfully frustrated the hosts throughout the first half, deploying a disciplined low block that nullified the creative threats of Fernando da Cruz’s side.
The objective was clear: weather the early storm and capitalise on any frustration shown by an Amakhosi side still reeling from a recent MTN8 exit.
Speaking after the final whistle, Kaze detailed the rationale behind his defensive setup.
"We prepared well, and we knew that Chiefs would come out in a bit of a rush because of their defeat in their last game," Kaze reflected.
"We knew that we had to slow the game down and not allow them to get space, especially in the wide areas, stopping them from having 1v1 situations and closing the central lines.
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The decision to substitute a substitute
One of the biggest talking points of the evening occurred in the second half when Kaze made the rare and often controversial decision to substitute a player he had only just brought onto the pitch.
Mcedi Vandala, the 31-year-old winger recently signed from AmaZulu, was introduced in the 60th minute for Thato Khiba as Sekhukhune searched for an attacking spark.
However, his evening lasted only 20 minutes before he was hauled off for Karabo Tlaka, a move that left many supporters and pundits questioning the manager's logic behind such an embarrassing moment for any footballer at the professional level.
Kaze was quick to defend the move as a purely functional necessity rather than a personal slight against the player.
“It was a tactical decision from us, from me and I hope we work it out, the way I wanted him to perform and the impact I wanted from him is not what I wanted to see,” the coach explained.
This ruthless approach highlighted Kaze's desperation to regain control of a match that was beginning to slip away as Chiefs ramped up the pressure in pursuit of their second goal..
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Physical fatigue and injury woes take their toll
The resilience Sekhukhune displayed in the first half eventually crumbled as physical exhaustion set in.
Having played 120 minutes in a gruelling MTN8 clash against AmaZulu over the weekend, Babina Noko appeared to run out of steam as the game progressed.
This lack of energy allowed Luke Baartman and Mduduzi Shabalala to find the back of the net, securing the points for the Glamour Boys.
Kaze was honest in his assessment of why his team could not maintain the high standards they set during the opening period of the contest.
“I feel like in the second half, we were a little bit passive while they increased the tempo of the game,” Kaze admitted.
“But it is a well-deserved win for Chiefs; they played well in the second half.
"We didn’t start [the half] well, and we had a lot of heavy legs.”
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Reflecting on a missed opportunity at FNB Stadium
While the defeat is a setback for Sekhukhune United, Kaze remains focused on the lessons learned from competing against his former employers.
The ability to stifle a high-quality opposition for half the game provides a blueprint for future success, provided the squad can manage their fitness levels across a demanding domestic schedule.
The coach acknowledged that his team’s passivity was the primary catalyst for the loss, but he praised the opposition for their ability to capitalise on the momentum shifts that define top-flight football in South Africa.
“Unfortunately, we also suffered an injury to Vuyo [Letlapa], forcing us to improvise because our regular left-back is already out injured.
"As a result, our block in the second half was not as compact as we would have wanted,” Kaze reiterated.
As the Betway Premiership season continues to gather pace, Sekhukhune will need to find a way to balance their tactical discipline with a more sustainable physical output.
For now, the focus shifts to recovery and addressing the defensive lapses that allowed a familiar Kaizer Chiefs side to walk away with a comfortable victory in front of their home fans.
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