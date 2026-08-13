Sekhukhune United coach Cedric Kaze on why he subbed a sub and his 'slow the game' approach against Kaizer Chiefs

Kaze entered the fixture with a distinct advantage, possessing intimate knowledge of the Kaizer Chiefs squad from his recent tenure at Naturena.

This familiarity was evident in the starting lineups, where 10 of the 11 Chiefs players had previously worked under his guidance.

Sekhukhune United successfully frustrated the hosts throughout the first half, deploying a disciplined low block that nullified the creative threats of Fernando da Cruz’s side.

The objective was clear: weather the early storm and capitalise on any frustration shown by an Amakhosi side still reeling from a recent MTN8 exit.

Speaking after the final whistle, Kaze detailed the rationale behind his defensive setup.

"We prepared well, and we knew that Chiefs would come out in a bit of a rush because of their defeat in their last game," Kaze reflected.

"We knew that we had to slow the game down and not allow them to get space, especially in the wide areas, stopping them from having 1v1 situations and closing the central lines.



