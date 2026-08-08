Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Daniel Cardoso Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Daniel Cardoso reflects on former Orlando Pirates star’s impact at Sekhukhune United - 'He brought happiness to the team'

Orlando Pirates
D. Cardoso
Premier Soccer League
AmaZulu FC vs Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu FC
Sekhukhune United
MTN 8 Cup
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United
Kaizer Chiefs
O. Mntambo
C. Kaze

Babina Noko captain has reflected on the significant loss following the retirement of Linda Mntambo, describing the midfielder’s departure as something deeply felt by the club. Mntambo, a beloved figure in South African football known for his exciting personality both on and off the field, had to hang up his boots at the age of 37 following a relentless battle with injuries.

  • The end of an era for Figo

    Sekhukhune United captain Daniel Cardoso has spoken about Linda Mntambo’s retirement, acknowledging the significant loss his departure represents for the Babina Noko dressing room.

    The former Orlando Pirates star officially hung up his boots at the end of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season.

    During his time with the club, Mntambo was far more than just a tactical asset.

    His influence extended well beyond the pitch, thanks to his infectious energy and exciting personality.


    • Advertisement

  • Cardoso reflects on the cultural impact

    The veteran defender acknowledged the weight of losing such an influential figure as the Limpopo outfit navigates the new season under new head coach Cedric Kaze, having lost key players alongside bringing in fresh talent.

    "We lost senior players last season and brilliant players," Cardoso said as per FARPost.

    "Linda’s retired, which is a sad story because he brought a lot of energy into our team, on the field and off the field."


  • Linda Mntambo and Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando pirates vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    'He brought happiness to the team'

    "As I said, it’s a big loss. You know, Linda was the energy; he was the vibe," he continued.

    "He brought happiness to the team, but we still have quite a few players that can still do that.

    "There are a few youngsters that put up their hands and start singing in the change room and all of that, so he will be missed, but football has to go on, and we have other youngsters that will carry on from him."


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Daniel Cardoso and Kgomotso Mosadi, Sekhukhune United vs MagesiBackpage

    Filling the leadership vacuum

    However, Cardoso remains optimistic about the blend of experience and fresh talent stepping up to steer Sekhukhune forward.

    The transition is not just about tactical adjustments on the pitch, but also about maintaining the spirited atmosphere that Mntambo cultivated during his tenure.

    "We still got a few players that stayed with us, and the new youngsters that have come on board have shown energy and shown that they want to be there and they’re hungry.

    "So giving them a chance now and seeing how it goes," Cardoso concluded.

MTN 8 Cup
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN