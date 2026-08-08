Daniel Cardoso reflects on former Orlando Pirates star’s impact at Sekhukhune United - 'He brought happiness to the team'

Sekhukhune United captain Daniel Cardoso has spoken about Linda Mntambo’s retirement, acknowledging the significant loss his departure represents for the Babina Noko dressing room.

The former Orlando Pirates star officially hung up his boots at the end of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season.

During his time with the club, Mntambo was far more than just a tactical asset.

His influence extended well beyond the pitch, thanks to his infectious energy and exciting personality.



