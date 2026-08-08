Daniel Cardoso reflects on former Orlando Pirates star’s impact at Sekhukhune United - 'He brought happiness to the team'
The end of an era for Figo
Sekhukhune United captain Daniel Cardoso has spoken about Linda Mntambo’s retirement, acknowledging the significant loss his departure represents for the Babina Noko dressing room.
The former Orlando Pirates star officially hung up his boots at the end of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season.
During his time with the club, Mntambo was far more than just a tactical asset.
His influence extended well beyond the pitch, thanks to his infectious energy and exciting personality.
Cardoso reflects on the cultural impact
The veteran defender acknowledged the weight of losing such an influential figure as the Limpopo outfit navigates the new season under new head coach Cedric Kaze, having lost key players alongside bringing in fresh talent.
"We lost senior players last season and brilliant players," Cardoso said as per FARPost.
"Linda’s retired, which is a sad story because he brought a lot of energy into our team, on the field and off the field."
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'He brought happiness to the team'
"As I said, it’s a big loss. You know, Linda was the energy; he was the vibe," he continued.
"He brought happiness to the team, but we still have quite a few players that can still do that.
"There are a few youngsters that put up their hands and start singing in the change room and all of that, so he will be missed, but football has to go on, and we have other youngsters that will carry on from him."
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Filling the leadership vacuum
However, Cardoso remains optimistic about the blend of experience and fresh talent stepping up to steer Sekhukhune forward.
The transition is not just about tactical adjustments on the pitch, but also about maintaining the spirited atmosphere that Mntambo cultivated during his tenure.
"We still got a few players that stayed with us, and the new youngsters that have come on board have shown energy and shown that they want to be there and they’re hungry.
"So giving them a chance now and seeing how it goes," Cardoso concluded.
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