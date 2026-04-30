Dan Malesela notes 'one of Mamelodi Sundowns' biggest killers' in critical stage of the season and warns, 'you may lose both CAF Champions League and PSL titles'
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Sundowns' demanding schedule
Mamelodi Sundowns are in a brutal battle for the Premier Soccer League title race against Orlando Pirates.
They lead the standings with two points better than the Buccaneers, who are not throwing in the towel in a campaign that promises a photo finish.
The Tshwane giants have also reached the CAF Champions League final, in which they will face Moroccan side AS FAR over two legs.
Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela feels coach Miguel Cardoso and his men are under pressure and makes a suggestion to navigate this crucial juncture of the term.
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Tshwane giants under pressure
"I think it's pressure. They are under a lot of pressure to deliver. Reality tells them they can win both the Champions League and the domestic league, and reality says 'you may lose both trophies,'" Malesela told KickOff.
"And also, the other teams are fighting for different objectives, with some wanting to finish in the top eight and others trying to avoid relegation. It's always going to be tough around this time, so what Sundowns are going through is understandable.
"And the technical team is also feeling the pressure. You can see this by the way Sundowns has been rotating their players, but of course, they've got their own reasons for doing it."
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Malesela's recommendations to Sundowns
"Ignore the pressure and just be your normal self. I know it's unavoidable. Sundowns often spend a lot of time in their half, like they did against Stellenbosch. They had very few moments to go forward," added Malesela.
"They have possession, yes, but they are not hurting the opponents in terms of attacking. Going forward, they must try to spend more time in the opponent's half.
"Shifting the ball from left to right doesn't help. By doing so, Sundowns give their opponents a chance to rest. That is one of their biggest killers."
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Downs' remaining fixtures
The Brazilians are left with four PSL fixtures and two Champions League games before they end their season.
Of their remaining league games, they have Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC on the cards.
Games against Polokwane City and TS Galaxy are the other domestic fixtures.
AS FAR will then provide the ultimate test, which could decide coach Cardoso's fate at Chloorkop.