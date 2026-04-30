Dan Malesela notes 'one of Mamelodi Sundowns' biggest killers' in critical stage of the season and warns, 'you may lose both CAF Champions League and PSL titles'

Mamelodi Sundowns are in a brutal battle for the Premier Soccer League title race against Orlando Pirates.

They lead the standings with two points better than the Buccaneers, who are not throwing in the towel in a campaign that promises a photo finish.

The Tshwane giants have also reached the CAF Champions League final, in which they will face Moroccan side AS FAR over two legs.

Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela feels coach Miguel Cardoso and his men are under pressure and makes a suggestion to navigate this crucial juncture of the term.