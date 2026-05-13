Dan Malesela makes bold Mamelodi Sundowns claim over CAF Champions League title hopes - 'I am worried about the approach...'

The pursuit of the CAF Champions League has become a defining mission for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite their domestic dominance, the Brazilians have often fallen short in the latter stages of Africa’s elite club competition.

However, Dan Malesela believes the current squad has the quality needed to return to the continental summit, although he also addressed his concerns.

"I am worried about the approach. I believe they can win the Champions League, although I still have many reservations, but we will have to wait and see,” the veteran coach told SportsBoom.



