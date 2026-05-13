Dan Malesela makes bold Mamelodi Sundowns claim over CAF Champions League title hopes - 'I am worried about the approach...'
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Malesela backs Sundowns for continental glory
The pursuit of the CAF Champions League has become a defining mission for Mamelodi Sundowns.
Despite their domestic dominance, the Brazilians have often fallen short in the latter stages of Africa’s elite club competition.
However, Dan Malesela believes the current squad has the quality needed to return to the continental summit, although he also addressed his concerns.
"I am worried about the approach. I believe they can win the Champions League, although I still have many reservations, but we will have to wait and see,” the veteran coach told SportsBoom.
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The lingering doubts over the Brazilians
While the talent at Chloorkop is undeniable, Malesela was quick to point out that winning on the continent requires more than just attractive football.
“You expect Sundowns to win,” Malesela told
“However, with them, it’s twofold. I am worried because, in previous years, they were expected to win two trophies in a row, and it never happened. That is my biggest concern."
“That concern was reinforced in the last two matches and by just how open the defence was. There is a need for caution, and I think Sundowns are wasting too much time keeping possession in their own half.”
“This thing of stopping the ball does not harm opponents because when you stop the ball, teams are able to reorganise if they were disjointed. The ball is standing still; there is a reason it is not square; it is supposed to roll.”
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Finding the right balance for success
Malesela has shared his thoughts on what it takes to succeed in African club football, pointing to the tactical and mental demands of the CAF Champions League.
“Fortunately, I played in the Champions League and coached in the Confederation Cup," Malesela continued.
“The disadvantage of playing at home first is that opponents are usually more accommodating when they visit you, but they turn the tables and become difficult when you visit them. Unfortunately, that is the nature of African football.”
“The one thing that will greatly help Sundowns is if they secure a comfortable lead and keep a clean sheet heading into the second leg, which would make life difficult for their opponents.”
“For Sundowns, it has been difficult because they are chasing the league title while also competing in the Champions League.
"That brings pressure for both the coach and the players."
“Pressure comes with the fear of losing, and I hope that they stay motivated, fear nothing, and approach the game with a winning mentality. If they do that, they will come out on top.”
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'So are we saying we do not have the endurance?'
The former Marumo Gallants coach also weighed in on the demands of the football calendar, questioning squad management, player fatigue narratives, and the balancing act between domestic and international commitments.
“I do not think the schedule has been unfair, but it has been extremely demanding. I understand that there is a World Cup coming, but the biggest disadvantage is that Sundowns have players going to the World Cup, so where do their priorities lie?"
“What are they prioritising? They must win the league, focus on winning the Champions League, and also prepare for the World Cup.”
“I know there are several players from [Orlando] Pirates involved as well, but at least Pirates are only focused on the league. It is a massive ask for players to concentrate on everything at once.”
“As for players being tired, I cannot relate to that argument. We are playing far fewer matches than leagues in other countries around the world, yet the same players are used repeatedly."
“We are a 16-team league playing four fewer matches than leagues in Europe, so are we saying we do not have the endurance?"
“In our country, we exaggerate the issue of players being tired, and it becomes an excuse. The schedule may be demanding, but it ultimately comes down to how you manage the games and the players," he concluded.