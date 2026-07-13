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Dan Malesela insists there are not enough qualified candidates to succeed SAFA boss Danny Jordaan – ‘The primary concern is...’
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Leadership vacuum concerns
As the South African Football Association (SAFA) prepares for its crucial elective congress on September 12, 2026, the debate over who is fit to lead the nation's football has intensified.
Danny Jordaan, who has been at the helm for 13 years, is widely expected to seek a fourth term, but questions regarding his eventual successor continue to dominate the discourse.
Renowned coach Dan Malesela has voiced his skepticism about the depth of leadership talent currently available in the South African game.
Malesela asserts that the industry simply does not have enough qualified individuals ready to step into such a high-pressure role.
Speaking to KickOff, he highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, "The primary concern is who will succeed Jordaan if he departs."
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Conflicts of interest at the top
One of the major focal points of the upcoming election is the challenge posed by Sandile Zungu.
The AmaZulu FC president and prominent businessman has emerged as a key rival to Jordaan, with supporters suggesting he could bridge the gap between SAFA and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
However, Malesela has warned against appointing leaders with existing ties to club ownership or commercial interests within the domestic league.
Malesela believes that the association needs a leader without any conflicting ties to ensure the integrity of the national governing body.
"It would be unwise to select someone with direct commercial interests in the PSL, as we have seen the problems this can create.
"Instead, a person solely focused on SAFA should be appointed," Malesela explained, stressing that neutrality is vital for the role.
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A lack of strategic vision
Beyond the names on the ballot, Malesela is deeply critical of how football development and infrastructure are being managed under the current administration.
He pointed to the perceived decline of legendary institutions as a symptom of a much larger problem regarding the long-term health of the sport in South Africa.
"My concern with the current SAFA leadership lies in its lack of strategic vision for development.
"For instance, the SAFA School of Excellence appears to have been transferred to Chippa Mpengesi, according to industry rumours," Malesela added.
For the former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach, these issues suggest that the focus has shifted away from the grassroots foundations that are essential for South African football to thrive.
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The desperate need for succession planning
The core of the issue, according to Malesela, is a systemic failure to prepare the next generation of administrators.
He argues that former players and those with a deep understanding of the game’s technical aspects should be identified and groomed for leadership roles long before they are required to step up to the executive level.
Malesela emphasised the importance of a structured approach to leadership, saying, "We require individuals who understand football deeply, ideally those who have played at the highest levels, and who can be identified and nurtured early in their careers.
"Our country suffers from inadequate succession planning, as we often fail to recognise and develop future leaders before current leadership departs.
"Leaders should be identified while still active players to ensure continuity."
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