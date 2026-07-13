Dan Malesela insists there are not enough qualified candidates to succeed SAFA boss Danny Jordaan – ‘The primary concern is...’

As the South African Football Association (SAFA) prepares for its crucial elective congress on September 12, 2026, the debate over who is fit to lead the nation's football has intensified.

Danny Jordaan, who has been at the helm for 13 years, is widely expected to seek a fourth term, but questions regarding his eventual successor continue to dominate the discourse.

Renowned coach Dan Malesela has voiced his skepticism about the depth of leadership talent currently available in the South African game.

Malesela asserts that the industry simply does not have enough qualified individuals ready to step into such a high-pressure role.

Speaking to KickOff, he highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, "The primary concern is who will succeed Jordaan if he departs."



