Dan Malesela demands Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates & other PSL teams to try and 'match' Mamelodi Sundowns - 'They will continue dominating and continue winning the league"
The former Buccaneers captain wants all Premier Soccer League teams to start playing better football to stop the Brazilians' dominance.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Malesela makes demand to Chiefs & Pirates
- Sundowns won the league seven times
- Dan Dance guided Baroka to PSL playoffs