'Damn, Lorch is wasted, what was he thinking? Such a disgrace, but Manchester City players were captured drunk! Nyoso is human' - Fans

South Africans are divided after the Masandawana star was seen partying hard following his team's success in the league.

On Monday, May 27th, footage of Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch surfaced which sparked a heated debate with many criticising his behaviour.

The former Orlando Pirates attacker was seen in a compromising state and in the company of female friends moments after Masandawana had secured their seventh consecutive Premier Soccer League crown.

A section of GOAL readers criticised the talented midfielder for being "wasted", but others see no problem with the footage, claiming the only bad thing is that it was recorded.

Have a look at what South Africans feel regarding the player and the entire incident.