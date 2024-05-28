'Damn, Lorch is wasted, what was he thinking? Such a disgrace, but Manchester City players were captured drunk! Nyoso is human' - Fans

On Monday, May 27th, footage of Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch surfaced which sparked a heated debate with many criticising his behaviour.
The former Orlando Pirates attacker was seen in a compromising state and in the company of female friends moments after Masandawana had secured their seventh consecutive Premier Soccer League crown.
A section of GOAL readers criticised the talented midfielder for being "wasted", but others see no problem with the footage, claiming the only bad thing is that it was recorded.
Have a look at what South Africans feel regarding the player and the entire incident.
Article continues below