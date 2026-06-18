Czechia vs Bafana Bafana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for South Africa's crucial Group A World Cup match

Czech Republic confirmed no injury concerns after the South Korea defeat, and Miroslav Koubek is expected to name an unchanged side.

Set-pieces are the team's main threat with seven of their outfield players standing taller than six foot two inches.

Czechia defender Vladimir Coufal was asked on his views on facing South Africa ahead of the match.

"I only saw a little bit of the opening match between South Africa and Mexico because we were out for a walk, then I went to sleep before our match, which I always do," Coufal told the Czech national team's official website.

"It will definitely be a tough match. We have to look at ourselves, we have to improve our performance with the ball, we have to trust ourselves more.

"We have to be cohesive, responsible and give our lives to prevent the ball from getting into our goal.

"And then I believe that we will manage it and we won't have to look back at our opponents."

Czechia Probable XI: Kovar, Krejci, Hranác, Chaloupek, Zelený, Sojka, Soucek, Coufal, Sulc, Hlozek, Schick.



