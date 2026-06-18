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Czechia vs Bafana Bafana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for South Africa's crucial Group A World Cup match
- Getty Images Sport
Kick-off time
Game:
Czechia vs South Africa
Date:
18/06/26
Kick-off time:
18H00
Venue:
Atlanta Stadium, USA.
- Getty Images Sport
How to watch Czechia vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DSTV app, SportyTV, SABC Plus.
SuperSport channel 202, SABC 3.
OR FOLLOW THE ACTION ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.
Czechia news & squad
Czech Republic confirmed no injury concerns after the South Korea defeat, and Miroslav Koubek is expected to name an unchanged side.
Set-pieces are the team's main threat with seven of their outfield players standing taller than six foot two inches.
Czechia defender Vladimir Coufal was asked on his views on facing South Africa ahead of the match.
"I only saw a little bit of the opening match between South Africa and Mexico because we were out for a walk, then I went to sleep before our match, which I always do," Coufal told the Czech national team's official website.
"It will definitely be a tough match. We have to look at ourselves, we have to improve our performance with the ball, we have to trust ourselves more.
"We have to be cohesive, responsible and give our lives to prevent the ball from getting into our goal.
"And then I believe that we will manage it and we won't have to look back at our opponents."
Czechia Probable XI: Kovar, Krejci, Hranác, Chaloupek, Zelený, Sojka, Soucek, Coufal, Sulc, Hlozek, Schick.
Bafana Bafana news & squad
Coach Hugo Broos has come under fierce criticism for his formation and selection choices in their opening 2-0 defeat to Mexico.
Having picked up two red cards in that match Bafana are missing Sphephelo Sithole who is serving a one match suspension and veteran play-maker Themba Zwane who received a three match ban.
Broos will be wary of the threat Czechia pose on set pieces but will need to find a way to marry defensive solidity with attacking threat.
A return to the formation and personnel that got Bafana through qualifying is expected with Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis restored to the flanks.
South Africa Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mbatha, Mokoena, Adams, Mofokeng, Appollis, Foster.
Head-to-head and recent form
Czechia and South Africa have met just once at senior level at the 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup, where they drew 2-2.
Czechia lost their only previous World Cup game against African opposition, going down 2-0 to Ghana in 2006.
Bafana Bafana have lost just one of their last four World Cup matches against European opposition, a 3-2 defeat to Spain in 2002.
Czechia current form (all competitions): W W W W L
South Africa current form (all competitions): D L D W L
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