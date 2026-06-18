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Czechia vs Bafana Bafana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news for South Africa's crucial Group A World Cup match

Czechia vs South Africa
World Cup
R. Williams
K. Ndamane
T. Mokoena
South Africa
Mexico
Czechia
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
H. Broos
S. Chaine
M. Mbokazi
R. Mofokeng
L. Foster
M. Moremi
B. Cross
Premier Soccer League
A. Modiba
K. Mudau
I. Okon
S. Sithole
T. Zwane
O. Appollis
T. Soucek
V. Coufal
P. Schick
L. Provod
M. Kovar
S. Chaloupek

All the details of the match between Miroslav Koubek's Repre and Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana in Atlanta, USA. Both sides lost their opening encounters so this match takes on do-or-die significance for both teams as losing is just not an option if they want to progress to the knockout round of 32.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need on TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Atlanta StadiumGetty Images Sport

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    Czechia vs South Africa

    Date:

    18/06/26

    Kick-off time:

    18H00

    Venue:

    Atlanta Stadium, USA.

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  • Korea Republic v Czechia: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    How to watch Czechia vs South Africa - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DSTV app, SportyTV, SABC Plus.

    SuperSport channel 202, SABC 3.


    OR FOLLOW THE ACTION ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.



  • Czechia news & squad

    Czech Republic confirmed no injury concerns after the South Korea defeat, and Miroslav Koubek is expected to name an unchanged side.

    Set-pieces are the team's main threat with seven of their outfield players standing taller than six foot two inches.

    Czechia defender Vladimir Coufal was asked on his views on facing South Africa ahead of the match.

    "I only saw a little bit of the opening match between South Africa and Mexico because we were out for a walk, then I went to sleep before our match, which I always do," Coufal told the Czech national team's official website.

    "It will definitely be a tough match. We have to look at ourselves, we have to improve our performance with the ball, we have to trust ourselves more.

    "We have to be cohesive, responsible and give our lives to prevent the ball from getting into our goal.

    "And then I believe that we will manage it and we won't have to look back at our opponents."

    Czechia Probable XI: Kovar, Krejci, Hranác, Chaloupek, Zelený, Sojka, Soucek, Coufal, Sulc, Hlozek, Schick.


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  • Bafana Bafana news & squad

    Coach Hugo Broos has come under fierce criticism for his formation and selection choices in their opening 2-0 defeat to Mexico.

    Having picked up two red cards in that match Bafana are missing Sphephelo Sithole who is serving a one match suspension and veteran play-maker Themba Zwane who received a three match ban.

    Broos will be wary of the threat Czechia pose on set pieces but will need to find a way to marry defensive solidity with attacking threat.

    A return to the formation and personnel that got Bafana through qualifying is expected with Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis restored to the flanks.

    South Africa Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mbatha, Mokoena, Adams, Mofokeng, Appollis, Foster.


  • Czechia vs South Africa

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Czechia and South Africa have met just once at senior level at the 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup, where they drew 2-2.

    Czechia lost their only previous World Cup game against African opposition, going down 2-0 to Ghana in 2006.

    Bafana Bafana have lost just one of their last four World Cup matches against European opposition, a 3-2 defeat to Spain in 2002.

    Czechia current form (all competitions): W W W W L

    South Africa current form (all competitions): D L D W L



  • Bafana Bafana fans, Mbombela StadiumGOAL

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