Czechia defender Vladimir Coufal expects a challenging World Cup Group A clash against Bafana Bafana – ‘We have to give our lives to prevent the ball from getting into our goal'
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Pressure mounts on Czechia after opening defeat
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has not started according to plan for Miroslav Koubek's men.
A disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of South Korea in their opening fixture has left Czechia reeling and facing a potential early exit if they cannot secure a positive result in their second match.
Group A remains wide open, but the margin for error has evaporated for the Narodak.
Koubek is expected to demand a reaction from his players after they failed to capitalise on their opportunities against the Koreans.
With South Africa also coming off a disappointing opening defeat, both sides have no option but to go for the win.
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Coufal wary of Bafana Bafana threat
Vladimir Coufal, the experienced former West Ham United defender, is under no illusions about the quality of Hugo Broos’ South Africa side.
Despite a busy schedule, Coufal has been keeping an eye on Bafana Bafana’s performance against Mexico to gauge the level of the challenge awaiting his team at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Speaking to the Czech national team's official website, Coufal admitted his pre-match scouting was brief but informative.
"I only saw a little bit of the opening match between South Africa and Mexico because we were out for a walk, then I went to sleep before our match, which I always do," Coufal said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
"It will definitely be a tough match."
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Defensive discipline the priority for Koubek
The defensive lapses that cost Czechia dearly against South Korea have been the primary focus of the team's post-match analysis.
Coufal believes that a shift in mentality is required if they are to successfully nullify the attacking threat posed by South Africa's pacey forwards. The veteran defender highlighted the need for total commitment in the defensive third.
"We have to look at ourselves. We have to improve our performance with the ball, we have to trust ourselves more," Coufal explained.
"We have to be cohesive, responsible and give our lives to prevent the ball from getting into our goal.
"And then I believe that we will manage it and we won't have to look back at our opponents."
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Strategic focus on possession and confidence
Beyond the defensive grit, Czechia are also aiming to be more assertive when they have the ball.
The ability to control the tempo of the game will be vital against a South African side that thrives on transitions and counter-attacks.
Coufal is urging his team-mates to play with more authority and self-belief than they showed in their previous outing.
The outcome of this Group A fixture will likely dictate the path for both nations in the tournament.