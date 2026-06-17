Czechia defender Vladimir Coufal expects a challenging World Cup Group A clash against Bafana Bafana – ‘We have to give our lives to prevent the ball from getting into our goal'

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has not started according to plan for Miroslav Koubek's men.

A disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of South Korea in their opening fixture has left Czechia reeling and facing a potential early exit if they cannot secure a positive result in their second match.

Group A remains wide open, but the margin for error has evaporated for the Narodak.

Koubek is expected to demand a reaction from his players after they failed to capitalise on their opportunities against the Koreans.

With South Africa also coming off a disappointing opening defeat, both sides have no option but to go for the win.