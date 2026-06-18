Czechia 1-1 South Africa: 'Shocked! Referees are against Bafana; Trying to win the game or the debate? Playing Czechia is like supporting your dad against Brock Lesner'

Czechia and South Africa could not be separated at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday night, as the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in an evenly poised contest.

The hosts wasted little time in unsettling Bafana Bafana’s defence, with early mistakes at the back paving the way for Michal Sadilek’ sixth-minute opener.

Despite falling behind early, Hugo Broos' men gradually grew into the contest. They showed glimpses of danger, but their final ball and finishing lacked the precision needed to restore parity before the interval.

The second half resumed with Ronwen Williams being called into action, but the skipper stood firm and dealt comfortably with the threat.

Bafana finally found a lifeline in the closing stages when Thapelo Maseko burst through on goal and forced Pavel Sulc into a handball inside the area, earning the visitors a penalty.

Teboho Mokoena, who had earlier picked up a booking that rules him out of the next match, kept his cool from 12 yards, drilling a low effort into the bottom-left corner beyond the reach of Matej Kovar to level matters.

The final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw, with both sides forced to share the spoils.

Here, GOAL has captured the mood, sampling the reactions of supporters throughout the encounter.

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