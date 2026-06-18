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Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Sinolwetu Tompela

Czechia 1-1 South Africa: 'Shocked! Referees are against Bafana; Trying to win the game or the debate? Playing Czechia is like supporting your dad against Brock Lesner'

World Cup
Czechia vs South Africa
Czechia
South Africa
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
M. Sadilek
H. Broos
R. Williams
M. Kovar
T. Mokoena
T. Maseko
K. Mudau

Hugo Broos' tactical reshuffle breathed new life into Bafana Bafana, who produced a far more convincing second-half display to rescue a hard-earned point in their second 2026 FIFA World Cup match. However, the result came with a bitter sting, as the side were dealt another setback with a key player ruled out of the next clash through suspension.

Czechia and South Africa could not be separated at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday night, as the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in an evenly poised contest.

The hosts wasted little time in unsettling Bafana Bafana’s defence, with early mistakes at the back paving the way for Michal Sadilek’ sixth-minute opener.

Despite falling behind early, Hugo Broos' men gradually grew into the contest. They showed glimpses of danger, but their final ball and finishing lacked the precision needed to restore parity before the interval.

The second half resumed with Ronwen Williams being called into action, but the skipper stood firm and dealt comfortably with the threat.

Bafana finally found a lifeline in the closing stages when Thapelo Maseko burst through on goal and forced Pavel Sulc into a handball inside the area, earning the visitors a penalty.

Teboho Mokoena, who had earlier picked up a booking that rules him out of the next match, kept his cool from 12 yards, drilling a low effort into the bottom-left corner beyond the reach of Matej Kovar to level matters.

The final whistle confirmed a 1-1 draw, with both sides forced to share the spoils.

Here, GOAL has captured the mood, sampling the reactions of supporters throughout the encounter.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Bafana continue to concede early

    Conceding 2 goals inside 9 minutes in separate games 😭 - RealTshemedi2


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  • Mexico v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Mudau should’ve done better

    That was very disappointing from a CAF experience player. Mudau is on you - SbuMasang

    Mudau should’ve done better there… The ball is right in front of you, ndoda, slide and clear it away - Mdange_KaTshiw



  • South Africa Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Unnecessary yellow cards

    What's wrong with Mokoena and hard tackles? It's so unnecessary now he won't be available against South Korea - Buntu_Bokweni

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    Enough with risky short passes

    Ronwen Williams and building from the back is inconveniencing, causing unnecessary pressure for the defense 😑 - judy_zulu

    He needs to remember he’s a goalkeeper, not a midfielder. Enough with the risky short passes and leaving the line - richy_wrld


  • Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Are we trying to win the game or win the debate?

    The Czechia players are taller than ours, but we insist on playing high balls. Are we trying to win the game or win the debate that size doesn’t matter? - kay_mahapa

  • Czechia v South Africa: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Refs have something against Bafana

    Shocked that the player who stamped on Mudau didn't even get a yellow - tidoo

    These referees have something against Bafana Bafana - XolieMahlangu

  • WrestleMania 42Getty Images Sport

    Wrestling

    Supporting South Africa to win against Czechia is like supporting your father against Brock Lesner - Adept Carpenters

  • The penalty that saved Bafana


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South Africa
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Republic of Korea
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