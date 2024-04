The Buccaneers are on fire and their victory over AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup demonstrates why they are worthy contenders for the title once more.

Coach Jose Riveiro's team delivered an outstanding performance in their exciting quarter-final clash against Usuthu, bouncing back to secure a 4-2 victory on Saturday evening.

Pirates' display demonstrated their potential to advance all the way to the final of the competition.

As the Sea Robbers strive to defend their Nedbank Cup title, GOAL reflects on factors from their AmaZulu performance as their journey continues.