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Lucas Ribeiro, Cultural Leonesa, November 2025Cultural Leonesa
Sinolwetu Tompela

Cultural Leonesa confirms the departure of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro in squad shake-up

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lucas Ribeiro
Premier Soccer League
Cultural Leonesa
R. Mokwena

The former Masandawana favourite talisman is officially back on the market after his departure from Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa was confirmed. The Brazilian forward's brief stint in LaLiga2 has come to a disappointing end following the club's tumble from the second tier.

  • Relegation triggers mass exodus at Leonesa

    Lucas Ribeiro is among players set to leave Cultural Leonesa this month following their relegation to the third tier of Spanish football.

    The 27-year-old attacker joined the club for the 2025/26 campaign on a short-term deal that is now set to expire, leaving him as a high-profile free agent for the upcoming transfer window.



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  • Lucas Ribeiro, Cultural LeonesaCultural Leonesa

    Cultural Leonesa official statement

    Confirming the news via an official statement, the club expressed their gratitude to the outgoing squad members.

    "Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa thanks the players who are ending their time at the club for their work, professionalism, and dedication during their time in León," the club confirmed on their website.

    "The club also wishes them every success in their future personal and professional endeavors."


  • Lucas Ribeiro, Cultural y Deportiva LeonesaCultural y Deportiva Leonesa

    A tough European chapter for the Brazilian

    Ribeiro’s move to Spain was viewed as a stepping stone, especially given the controversial circumstances of his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns, where he had previously alleged that the South African giants blocked lucrative moves by inflating his valuation.

    However, his time in León proved difficult as the team struggled to maintain their status in the division.

    Despite the collective failure of the team, the former Sundowns star managed to put up decent individual numbers.

    He bagged six goals and two assists in 31 appearances for Leonesa, though it wasn't enough to prevent the drop.

    His departure now marks the end of a decision to forget in Europe as he looks to reignite a career that saw him dominate the African continent just a year ago.


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  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al-IttihadAl-Ittihad

    What comes next for Ribeiro?

    Speculation is already mounting regarding Ribeiro's next destination, with a return to a familiar face appearing increasingly likely.

    Reports have strongly linked the Brazilian with a move to Libyan side Al-Ittihad, a move that would see him reunite with his former coach Rhulani Mokwena.

    Mokwena was the man who oversaw Ribeiro’s most successful period, where the forward established himself as the most fearsome attacker in the Premier Soccer League.