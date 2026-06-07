Cultural Leonesa confirms the departure of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro in squad shake-up

Ribeiro’s move to Spain was viewed as a stepping stone, especially given the controversial circumstances of his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns, where he had previously alleged that the South African giants blocked lucrative moves by inflating his valuation.

However, his time in León proved difficult as the team struggled to maintain their status in the division.

Despite the collective failure of the team, the former Sundowns star managed to put up decent individual numbers.

He bagged six goals and two assists in 31 appearances for Leonesa, though it wasn't enough to prevent the drop.

His departure now marks the end of a decision to forget in Europe as he looks to reignite a career that saw him dominate the African continent just a year ago.



