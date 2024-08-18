CS Disciples vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' Caf Champions League opener away against the Madagascans on Sunday.

Orlando Pirates kick off their 2024/25 Caf Champions League campaign with a first preliminary round clash with CS Disciples at the Cote D'Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius.

The Soweto giants are in Saint Pierre in Mauritius where their Madagascan hosts are playing their home matches after Caf condemned football facilities in their country.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Disciples and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

