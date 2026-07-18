Crystal Palace's asking price for Maxence Lacroix revealed as Chelsea prepare bid for France defender

According to The Times, Crystal Palace have slapped a £55m price tag on Lacroix as Chelsea intensify their pursuit of the French international defender. The 26-year-old has become a cornerstone of the Eagles' defence since his arrival from Wolfsburg two years ago, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the Premier League's elite. Palace are in a strong negotiating position, with the player still having three years remaining on his £60,000-a-week contract at Selhurst Park.

The London club are using recent market trends to justify their lofty valuation of the centre-back. Having seen Jan Paul van Hecke and Luka Vuskovic move for more than £50m apiece, Palace believe that Lacroix should command at least £55m.



