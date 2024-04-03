Cristiano Ronaldo the menace as Pitso Mosimane suffers biggest loss in his career in Abha's thumping at the hands of Al Nassr

GOALSeth WillisCristiano Ronaldo the menace as Pitso Mosimane suffers biggest loss in his career in Abha's thumping at the hands of Al NassrSouth AfricaPitso John MosimaneCristiano RonaldoAbha vs Al Nassr FCAbhaAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueThe Leaders of the South were outplayed by the second-placed team on the Saudi Pro League table in a midweek clash.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAbha suffered an 8-0 loss against Al NassrThe defeat saw Mosimane's team drop to second-lastOnly 10 games are remaining to conclude the season