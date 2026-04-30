Cristiano Ronaldo makes 'getting closer to the end of my career' admission as Al-Nassr close in on Saudi Pro League glory

The Portuguese icon reach another milestone by netting his 970th career goal in Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Al-Ahli in midweek, but the passage of time is clearly on his mind. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar spoke candidly about his future after the game and how much longer he can maintain his elite level.

Speaking to CanalGoatBr, Ronaldo explained his motivation for continuing to play at the age of 41. "I keep playing not only for this generation, but also for the previous one and the one coming next," he said. "I enjoy it day by day, game by game, year by year, even as I get closer to the end of my career. That’s a fact."



