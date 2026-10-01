Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal, Rafael Leao the new No 7. And the Portugal national team lose 500,000 followers on social media

According to B24 the fallout from Ronaldo's departure has hit the Portugal national team, with the national side's official profile said to have lost around 500,000 followers in just a few hours. Portuguese fans, however, are convinced the man chiefly responsible for the situation is Cristiano Ronaldo himself: according to a poll by ABola 8.1% blame federation president Pedro Proença, 13.7% head coach Jorge Jesus and 78.2% the Al Nassr forward.