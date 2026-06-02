I aim to establish myself in European management circles, just as I did as a player.

Winning the Asian title with Al Ain was a remarkable achievement, given that we overcame clubs with far larger budgets.

Mourinho understands Real Madrid's culture and I expect his second spell there to be a success.

Following his comments in the first part of his interview with Koora about the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi, and the 'Tango's' chances at the 2026 World Cup, Hernán Crespo reveals a different side to his personality in the second part, this time in his capacity as a coach who has already made a name for himself in South America and Asia, and now aims to make his mark in Europe as well.

Crespo, one of Argentina's most prominent strikers of all time, shone for giants such as Milan, Inter and Chelsea, collecting multiple titles as a player, and has since established himself as one of the most prominent Argentine coaches of recent years.

He guided Argentina's Defensa y Justicia to a historic 2020 Copa Sudamericana triumph, the club's first continental crown. He then guided São Paulo to the 2021 Paulista title before delivering a domestic treble—Qatar Stars League, Qatar Stars Cup and Qatar Cup—with Al-Duhail in 2022–2023. He then wrote one of the most significant chapters of his managerial career with Al Ain of the UAE, leading them to the 2024 AFC Champions League title, beating giant clubs with massive budgets, such as Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

In this interview, he discusses his coaching ambitions, the reasons behind Al Ain's post-triumph slump, and his take on losing to Al Ahly, which he calls "the biggest club in Africa". He also outlines his stance on managing a Saudi Pro League side and shares his thoughts on the Inter Miami project.

He also discusses the mentors who shaped him, expressing clear admiration for José Mourinho and predicting success for the Portuguese should he return to Real Madrid, citing his strong character and ability to thrive under pressure at elite clubs.

The interview offers revealing insights into his coaching mindset, football philosophy and the journey he continues to pursue after an exceptional career on and off the pitch. On to the second part of the interview: