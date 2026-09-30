Criminal prosecution, compensation and the fate of Morocco's Berrada: the Manchester City case raises 10 explosive questions

Eight years after one of the most prominent cases in modern British sporting history began, the verdict in the Manchester City case has finally landed. Yet plenty of questions remain over what happens to the club next.

An independent commission found Manchester City guilty on all charges relating to serious breaches of financial rules across nine seasons, the Premier League announced. It also found the club guilty on the majority of charges relating to a failure to cooperate with the investigation.

According to the commission, the club used contracts it described as "sham" to inflate revenues and cut costs by more than 900 million pounds between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. City submitted inaccurate accounts and hid the true state of their finances from auditors and regulators.

Manchester City maintain their innocence and intend to appeal. The "Daily Mail" published a report running through the answers to the biggest questions raised by the verdict.