'Crazy game & daylight robbery! Mamelodi Sundowns always buy referees - Kaizer Chiefs played like away team, but must open case in Orlando Police station' - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs' good start to the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League was halted on Saturday when they fell 2-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns in a controversial game staged at the FNB Stadium.
Amakhosi gave a good account of themselves and had a few great chances to win the match, but luck was not on their side.
A section of the Glamour Boys supporters are now accusing the officials of what they felt was poor officiating.
Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.
