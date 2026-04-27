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CR Belouizdad have sacked former TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic after the Algerian club upgraded his suspension to dismissal - reports
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Disciplinary drama leads to exit
The relationship between Sead Ramovic and CR Belouizdad has reached a breaking point, with emerging reports confirming that the Algerian giants have discreetly relieved the German-Bosnian coach of his duties.
The decision comes nearly a month after the club issued a public statement confirming that they had suspended Ramovic until further notice due to unspecified disciplinary issues.
While the Algerian side initially claimed they would review his contractual situation within a week of the suspension, no formal announcement followed.
It has now emerged that the board decided to move forward with a total dismissal, effectively ending a partnership that was originally intended to run until 2028.
Ramovic has not been seen on the touchline since late March as the administrative process behind his exit played out behind closed doors.
- CR Belouizdad
Struggling form and replacement talks
The decision to part ways with the former TS Galaxy mentor was not solely due to off-field friction, as the club's domestic form had also taken a significant hit.
The Chababists found themselves languishing in seventh on the log standings, managing only three league victories since the start of the calendar year.
This inconsistent run put their hopes of qualifying for CAF inter-club competitions next season in serious jeopardy.
Despite the domestic struggles, Ramovic did find some success on the continent, guiding the team to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.
However, this was not enough to save his job. Reports suggest that the club hierarchy has already begun identifying successors, with high-profile names such as Tunisian coach Nabil Maaloul and Al-Hilal Omdurman boss Laurentiu Reghecampf reportedly being considered for the hot seat.
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Legal precautions and final settlement
To avoid a messy legal battle at the international level, CR Belouizdad has reportedly handled the termination with extreme caution.
The club is understood to have already paid Ramovic his outstanding wages to minimize the risk of the coach taking the matter to FIFA for international arbitration.
The breakdown in the relationship is described as irreparable, leading to Ramovic's departure from Algeria alongside two members of his technical staff.
The lack of a formal public statement regarding the contract termination is thought to be tied to the absence of a final mutual agreement on the exit terms.
By upgrading the suspension to a dismissal, the club has signalled its intent to move in a different direction, even as they navigate the complexities of a long-term contract that was supposed to provide stability through 2028.
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What comes next for Ramovic?
With Ramovic back on the market, searching for a new project, the outspoken coach will not be short of options, with the window to return to the PSL wide open.
His former side, Galaxy, recently parted ways with head coach Adnan Beganovic, leaving the hot seat vacant.
Although the Mpumalanga-based side appointed Kaizer Chiefs legend Bernard Parker as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, they will be looking to rope in an experienced coach who can take them to the next level, and Ramovic's return can't be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the former Wolfsburg goalkeeper has been rumoured to be on the radar of Chiefs as the Soweto giants are set to undergo coaching changes at the end of the season, with the exit of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youseff on the cards.
Having left CR Belouizdad in seventh position in the Algerian League 1 with 38 points in 22 matches, it remains to be seen whether Ramovic will remain in North Africa or return to the PSL.