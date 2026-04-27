CR Belouizdad have sacked former TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic after the Algerian club upgraded his suspension to dismissal - reports

The relationship between Sead Ramovic and CR Belouizdad has reached a breaking point, with emerging reports confirming that the Algerian giants have discreetly relieved the German-Bosnian coach of his duties.

The decision comes nearly a month after the club issued a public statement confirming that they had suspended Ramovic until further notice due to unspecified disciplinary issues.

While the Algerian side initially claimed they would review his contractual situation within a week of the suspension, no formal announcement followed.

It has now emerged that the board decided to move forward with a total dismissal, effectively ending a partnership that was originally intended to run until 2028.

Ramovic has not been seen on the touchline since late March as the administrative process behind his exit played out behind closed doors.