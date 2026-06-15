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'Could’ve punched myself in the face’ – Jurgen Klopp apologises to Julian Nagelsmann for 'idiotic' comment about Germany boss on live TV
The 'still' word that sparked controversy
The drama began during the build-up to Germany’s World Cup opener against Curacao, where Klopp was working as a pundit for MagentaTV. While discussing team selections alongside Thomas Muller, Klopp remarked, “Luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is still picking the team.” The use of the word “still” was immediately interpreted by viewers and pundits as a suggestion that Nagelsmann’s tenure was fragile, particularly with Klopp himself frequently linked to the national team role.
Klopp realised the weight of his words quickly after the broadcast, especially after drawing criticism from German legend Lothar Matthaus. Following Germany’s emphatic 7-1 victory over the Caribbean side, Klopp took the opportunity to address Nagelsmann directly on air to clear the air. “I’ve already found the most hated word of the year: ‘Still’,” Klopp explained during the post-match coverage. “I could have punched myself in the face for that, but it was already too late and I was on TV. It just slipped out so casually and has absolutely no relevance.”
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An apology for 'idiotic' timing
Klopp, who is set to celebrate his 59th birthday, blamed a lapse in judgement for the comment that many felt was disrespectful to the current coaching staff. Despite the massive win on the pitch, the former Borussia Dortmund boss was keen to ensure his presence in the media booth did not become a distraction for the squad as they progress through the tournament.
During the live exchange with Naglesmann, Klopp was self-deprecating about the incident, stating: “There’s one more thing I have to say… we still need to make time for this. We’re also informally part of the team, we’re absolutely on your side. What I’ve realized is: I’ll be 59 the day after tomorrow and I’m still an idiot. We are completely on your side, whatever you do. Nothing was intended to come of it to disrupt the process here.”
Muller and the punditry pressure
The situation was further complicated by the presence of Muller, who joined Klopp in the initial broadcast. The pair had jokingly urged Nagelsmann to drop Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala before the game. Muller had also teased Klopp, suggesting he had forgotten it was only June and not September- the month some analysts have predicted Klopp might actually take the reins of the national team. While the banter was intended to be light-hearted, the reaction in Germany was sharp. Matthaus and several other high-profile figures suggested that the interaction was unprofessional and placed unnecessary pressure on Nagelsmann.
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Focus returns to World Cup glory
Germany can turn their full attention back to their quest for a fifth world title. The 7-1 demolition of Curacao proved that the team is in fine form, regardless of the noise coming from the punditry studio. With fixtures against Ecuador and African giants Ivory Coast still to come in the group stage, the level of opposition is set to increase significantly as the tournament progresses through North America. Germany’s next assignment takes them to Toronto on Saturday, where they will face the Ivory Coast.
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