Could R60 million rated Mohau Nkota be on the move again? Agent says 'Football will always be about progression'
Rising valuation and global interest
Mohau Nkota’s meteoric rise since leaving Orlando Pirates has seen his market value skyrocket to an estimated R60 million (£2.1m). The Al-Ettifaq winger, who moved to the Saudi Pro League (SPL) at the start of the season for a fee around £1.5m, is now the subject of intense speculation as clubs across the globe begin to circle.
His agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse of P Management, has confirmed that the 21-year-old’s performances and profile have naturally invited inquiries from various international markets, suggesting that his stay in the Gulf could be shorter than initially expected.
'He is a valuable player'
Speaking on the growing buzz surrounding the Bafana Bafana international, Mathang-Tshabuse noted the inevitability of the situation.
“He is a valuable player, so there will always be interest from across the globe with regard to him,” she told Sowetan.
“There is always interest in him because we are part of a bigger platform and we also receive interest directly from the clubs that want to pitch for his services.”
While the agent declined to name specific suitors due to confidentiality, the sheer jump in his valuation makes him one of the most talked-about South African exports currently playing abroad.
Struggles for minutes under Al-Shehri
Despite the financial appreciation of his brand, Nkota’s on-field situation at Al-Ettifaq has become complicated with the attacker managing only limited minutes in the club’s past eight matches and missing out on four fixtures entirely.
This lack of consistent game time under head coach Saad Al-Shehri has fuelled rumours that a change of scenery might be necessary for the player to maintain his developmental trajectory.
A return to South Africa seems unlikely given the R60m price tag and closed transfer windows, meaning his next step likely lies in a different foreign league.
The agent emphasized that the focus remains on the long-term career path of the former Buccaneers star.
“The nature of football will always be about progression, whether it’s one or two seasons set up. It’s something we plan with our clients, but for now we are monitoring the situation,” Mathang-Tshabuse explained.
This philosophy of "progression" suggests that if Nkota’s bit-part role continues in Saudi Arabia, his representatives will not hesitate to look for a platform where his R60 million talent can be fully utilized and showcased on a weekly basis.
Safety concerns and professional focus
Beyond the transfer talk, there have been concerns regarding the player’s well-being due to ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East. However, Mathang-Tshabuse was quick to reassure supporters and stakeholders that Nkota is settled and safe in his current environment.
“Everything is fine where he is. He continues as a professional athlete on a professional team. His safety is our concern. We are in close tabs with him, and he tells us he is safe,” she confirmed, ensuring that off-field distractions are not hindering his professional conduct during this period of uncertainty.
The player himself remains humble despite the massive figures being quoted for his services and the pressure of playing in one of the world's most high-profile leagues. Reflecting on his journey from the PSL to the international stage, the Bafana Bafana winger previously stated, "I prayed for this," regarding his professional breakthrough.
As the European and global markets prepare for the next transfer window, all eyes will be on whether Al-Ettifaq decides to cash in on their rising asset or if Nkota can fight his way back into the starting XI to justify his hefty price tag.