Could R60 million rated Mohau Nkota be on the move again? Agent says 'Football will always be about progression'

Despite the financial appreciation of his brand, Nkota’s on-field situation at Al-Ettifaq has become complicated with the attacker managing only limited minutes in the club’s past eight matches and missing out on four fixtures entirely.

This lack of consistent game time under head coach Saad Al-Shehri has fuelled rumours that a change of scenery might be necessary for the player to maintain his developmental trajectory.

A return to South Africa seems unlikely given the R60m price tag and closed transfer windows, meaning his next step likely lies in a different foreign league.

The agent emphasized that the focus remains on the long-term career path of the former Buccaneers star.

“The nature of football will always be about progression, whether it’s one or two seasons set up. It’s something we plan with our clients, but for now we are monitoring the situation,” Mathang-Tshabuse explained.

This philosophy of "progression" suggests that if Nkota’s bit-part role continues in Saudi Arabia, his representatives will not hesitate to look for a platform where his R60 million talent can be fully utilized and showcased on a weekly basis.