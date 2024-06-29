Mamelodi Sundowns players Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Could Mamelodi Sundowns face RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg? - Red Bull-sponsored Masandawana confirm Austria pre-season tour

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani Mokwena

The Brazilians return to Europe to prepare for the new season and this time around they will be in another country.

  • Sundowns are gearing for the new season
  • They return to Europe for pre-season
  • Chairman Motsepe confirms they will go to Austria
