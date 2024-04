The Buccaneers are drifting further from their continental dreams despite salvaging a point against the Dube Birds in the Premier Soccer League.

Patrick Maswanganyi emerged as the hero for Pirates, securing a 1-1 draw with Moroka Swallows on Wednesday night.

This result marked the second league match since their return from the Fifa international break where the Buccaneers failed to secure maximum points, following a 2-1 loss in their previous encounter against Sekhukhune United.

With eight league matches remaining, GOAL examines what's going wrong for Pirates, what needs to be addressed, and what lies ahead.