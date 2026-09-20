CorSport - Inter, Chivu’s dressing-down of the squad: the walls of the Olimpico shook at half-time

Inter left the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with a comeback 2-2 draw against Gian Piero Gasperini's side, a result that gave Inter fans reason to smile, above all because of how the game had been unfolding.

By the end of the first half, Inter were two goals down yet again this season after another poor start to the campaign, with Manu Kone scoring both. At half-time came the jolt and, after the match, Cristian Chivu did not want to reveal what he had said to the team

But Corriere dello Sport revealed that the tone of the speech given by the Romanian coach was anything but calm.