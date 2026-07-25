Italy are starting again with Andrea Pirlo after spending a week chasing the dream of bringing Pep Guardiola to Coverciano and handing him full control of the rebuilding plan for the Azzurri national teams. The appointment has already sparked debate, along with controversy and opposing views, and comes, according to Il Corriere dello Sport's reconstruction, after a series of high-profile rejections. As well as the Catalan coach and the known one from Carlo Ancelotti, who preferred to honour his contract with the Brazilian Football Federation until 2030, there is another to add to the list.
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Corriere dello Sport - Italy, the head coach’s choice fell on Andrea Pirlo after a series of refusals: after Guardiola and Ancelotti, Thiago Motta also said no. The background on Baldini
Thiago Motta’s no
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the new Italy technical director Paolo Maldini and his right-hand man Leonardo had in fact tried to persuade Thiago Motta, out of work since Juventus sacked him in March 2025, to take the Azzurri job. It is a managerial profile in keeping with the kind pursued by the two former AC Milan directors, and with Andrea Pirlo, who is expected to resolve the final outstanding issues with United FC between the end of this week and the start of next week, the Qatari club he is under contract with until 30 June 2027, before signing a deal until 2030 that will tie him to Italy's new project.
The reasons behind Motta’s “no”
Back to the Italian-Brazilian manager, who had committed himself to Juventus from 2024 until June 2027 on a deal worth €5 million net per season, his "no" to the offer for the Italy bench comes from a desire to get back into work as soon as possible and take on a new challenge in club football. In the months since his stormy split from Juventus, the former PSG youth-team, Genoa, Spezia and Bologna manager has waited for the right call and turned down several offers from Italy and, above all, from abroad, particularly as a replacement. At 43, Thiago Motta evidently does not yet feel ready to take on a major role in charge of a national team, and the complicated situation in Italian football was not enough to convince him to accept the proposal from Maldini and Leonardo.
The veto on Baldini
Another detail to emerge from the pages of Il Corriere dello Sport concerns the possible candidacy of Silvio Baldini to take charge of Italy, currently the Under-21 manager and interim head coach last June for the two friendlies against Greece and Luxembourg. Lega Serie A are said to have strongly opposed his name, apparently because they had not forgiven a recent public outburst in which he described club presidents as "crooks" held captive by interests and agents. So, with the idea of turning to a federation coach also falling by the wayside, Maldini and Leonardo decided to press on with Pirlo.
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