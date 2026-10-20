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Conte Atalanta NapoliGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Corriere della Sera - Conte would say yes to Juventus during the season, with Pioli in the background

Juventus
A. Conte
S. Pioli
Transfers
L. Spalletti
Serie A

Juventus have faith in Spalletti, but it depends on upcoming results

Juventus' crisis has put the manager's future back in the spotlight. Luciano Spalletti, Juventus' sixth manager in the past eight years, is under growing pressure, with disappointing results, dressing-room tensions and doubts about the squad's resilience. Juventus continue to back him for now, but the next few performances could decide the fate of the season.


According to the Corriere della Sera, Juventus have yet to make contact in their search for a possible replacement. Backing Spalletti remains the priority, though he must restore unity and results to dispel doubts over his future.


Their league position is causing concern, and so is the atmosphere within the squad. Comments from Gleison Bremer, Francisco Conceição's reactions to being substituted and the handling of Andrea Cambiaso suggest the manager and his players need to restore balance to their relationship. The numbers also weigh heavily: 65 points from a possible 108, an average of 1.81 per match, slightly higher than the figures recorded by Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor.


  • Conte even with the season under way, Pioli in the background

    Against that backdrop, possible alternatives are coming back into focus. Stefano Pioli remains in the background, while Antonio Conte is the Juventus fans' dream appointment. Conte's name continues to fuel speculation and hope, particularly after reports from Corriere della Sera that he would be willing to return to Juventus even during the season, according to people who know him.


    For now, it's a possibility, not a confirmed negotiation. The club's management appear intent on sticking with Spalletti, but pressure is mounting and the margin for error is shrinking. Pioli remains an alternative, but a Conte return excites supporters most.


    Can Juventus pull together again under Spalletti, or will they be forced back into the market for a manager? The next few matches could decide whether the club's faith in him becomes a firm endorsement or another change of direction starts to take shape.



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