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Hildah Magaia South Africa BanyanaBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Copy of South Africa 2-2 Ivory Coast - Banyana claw back from the brink to keep their WAFCON hopes alive

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations
D. Ellis
R. Jane
L. Motlhalo
Ivory Coast
I. Konan
R. Elloh
N. Ouedraogo

After their shock loss to Tanzania in their opening Group B match, nothing less than point would do for Banyana against The Lady Elephants at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco. At 2-0 down at halftime it seemed that the dream was over, but a second half fight back was on.

  • Thembi Kgatlana South Africa BanyanaBackpagepix

    The Match Report

    After their opening loss to Tanzania Banyana needed a result to see their WAFCON dreams and World Cup qualification hopes continue.

    But the South Africans did not get off to a good start as the Ivorians opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a swift counter-attack which saw Grace Sery scoring.

    Things got worse on 36 minutes when Ivory Coast doubled their advantage as Sery again managed to break through the Banyana defence before firing past Swartz.

    Banyana coach Desire Ellis made a couple changes on the hour mark to with Lebogang Ramalepe and striker Ronnel Donnelly coming on and the tide shifted.

    Thembi Kgatlana reduced the deficit in the 71st minute by cutting inside and smashing the ball into the top corner to set up a lively final 20 minutes.

    Banyana finally got their point deep into stoppage time when Donnelly did well to set up Hildah Magaia, who took the ball in her stride before volleying past Diakite to rescue a point.

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  • The late, late equaliser


  • Linda Motlhalo Banyana BanyanaBackpagepix

    Equal work equal pay

    Abalazi anyway, the equal work equal pay is just for vibes, no sponsor can waste their resources on them - Zakhele_Thela


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  • Bongeka Gamede, Andile Dlamini and Refiloe Jane, Banyana BanyanaBackpage

    What a peformance

    What a performance by our ladies. They played with everything they have to secure that draw. Next game we must go for a kill -Zwaii_ME

  • South Africa Banyana Banyana WAFCON team photoBackpagepix

    Angry 😡

    Watching Banyana play makes me a bit Angry but then I remember they are paid less and even those pays are delayed . These women have jobs aside becuz the money is not enough. I would also swear at people 😭nidakiwe srs! - Thando_Lwethu


  • Helman Mkhalele, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Mkhalele time

    Maybe it time you call on Helman Mkhalele to steady the ship - @domslim_


  • Hildah Magaia and Banyana Banyana team matesBackpage

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