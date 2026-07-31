Copy of South Africa 2-2 Ivory Coast - Banyana claw back from the brink to keep their WAFCON hopes alive

After their opening loss to Tanzania Banyana needed a result to see their WAFCON dreams and World Cup qualification hopes continue.

But the South Africans did not get off to a good start as the Ivorians opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a swift counter-attack which saw Grace Sery scoring.

Things got worse on 36 minutes when Ivory Coast doubled their advantage as Sery again managed to break through the Banyana defence before firing past Swartz.

Banyana coach Desire Ellis made a couple changes on the hour mark to with Lebogang Ramalepe and striker Ronnel Donnelly coming on and the tide shifted.

Thembi Kgatlana reduced the deficit in the 71st minute by cutting inside and smashing the ball into the top corner to set up a lively final 20 minutes.

Banyana finally got their point deep into stoppage time when Donnelly did well to set up Hildah Magaia, who took the ball in her stride before volleying past Diakite to rescue a point.