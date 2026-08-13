Coppa Italia: why Cremonese v Sampdoria is being played in Bolzano and the schedule for the round of 64

Bolzano's Druso stadium will host the match between Cremonese and Sampdoria, a Coppa Italia round of 32 tie scheduled for 17 August at 20:45, live on Canale 20. The South Tyrol ground, where Sudtirol usually play, was chosen after the Prefecture ruled out staging the match in Chiavari on safety grounds. The switch was necessary because the Zini stadium in Cremona is unavailable.



