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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Coppa Italia: why Cremonese v Sampdoria is being played in Bolzano and the schedule for the round of 64

Coppa Italia
Cremonese
Sampdoria

Where to watch on TV the Coppa Italia round being played between 14 and 17 August

Bolzano's Druso stadium will host the match between Cremonese and Sampdoria, a Coppa Italia round of 32 tie scheduled for 17 August at 20:45, live on Canale 20. The South Tyrol ground, where Sudtirol usually play, was chosen after the Prefecture ruled out staging the match in Chiavari on safety grounds. The switch was necessary because the Zini stadium in Cremona is unavailable.


  • Round of 64 schedule

    Coppa Italia 2026/27, round of 64: fixtures and where to watch the matches on TV


    Parma v Catania, Friday 14 August at 18:00. TV: Canale 20

    Cagliari v Arezzo, Friday 14 August at 18:30. TV: Italia 1

    Monza v Avellino, Friday 14 August at 20:45. TV: Canale 20

    Fiorentina v Benevento, Friday 14 August at 21:15. TV: Italia 1


    Catanzaro v Sudtirol, Saturday 15 August at 18:00. TV: Canale 20

    Udinese v Padova, Saturday 15 August at 18:30. TV: Italia 1

    Venezia v Modena, Saturday 15 August at 20:45. TV: Canale 20

    Torino v Carrarese, Saturday 15 August at 21:15. TV: Italia 1


    Frosinone v Juve Stabia, Sunday 16 August at 18:00. TV: Canale 20

    Genoa v Ascoli, Sunday 16 August at 18:30. TV: Italia 1

    Hellas Verona v Virtus Entella, Sunday 16 August at 20:45. TV: Canale 20

    Lazio v Mantova, Sunday 16 August at 21:15. TV: Italia 1


    Pisa v Empoli, Monday 17 August at 18:00. TV: Canale 20

    Sassuolo v Cesena, Monday 17 August at 18:30. TV: Italia 1

    Cremonese v Sampdoria, Monday 17 August at 20:45. TV: Canale 20

    Palermo v Lecce, Monday 17 August at 21:15. TV: Italia 1




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Coppa Italia
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE
Sampdoria crest
Sampdoria
SAM