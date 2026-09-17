Conte waiting for AC Milan and Juventus? No to Al Ahli’s mega offer, he is waiting for a European project

When Antonio Conte is available and out of work, no manager and no dugout ever feels completely safe. The coach from Salento guarantees success and substance. For teams struggling for results or stuck in a crisis, the chance to bring in a manager of his level is bound to tempt plenty of directors.

So seeing him in the stands for AC Milan-Benfica immediately heaped pressure on Ruben Amorim, who is coming off a run of poor results and performances well short of the standard expected. In his press conference, that is why Luciano Spalletti was "forced" to talk about him.

So what does Antonio Conte really want? The answer lies in the background to the last winter transfer window.