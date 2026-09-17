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Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Conte waiting for AC Milan and Juventus? No to Al Ahli’s mega offer, he is waiting for a European project

Juventus
AC Milan
Manchester United
A. Conte
Transfers
Serie A
Juventus vs AC Milan

The coach from Salento was at San Siro for AC Milan v Benfica, but his "ghost" is also hovering over the Juventus bench.

When Antonio Conte is available and out of work, no manager and no dugout ever feels completely safe. The coach from Salento guarantees success and substance. For teams struggling for results or stuck in a crisis, the chance to bring in a manager of his level is bound to tempt plenty of directors.

So seeing him in the stands for AC Milan-Benfica immediately heaped pressure on Ruben Amorim, who is coming off a run of poor results and performances well short of the standard expected. In his press conference, that is why Luciano Spalletti was "forced" to talk about him.

So what does Antonio Conte really want? The answer lies in the background to the last winter transfer window.

  • No to Saudi Arabia

    In the summer, after saying goodbye to Napoli, who quickly turned to Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte received a proposal from the Saudi Pro League.

    According to Fabrizio Romano, it was a huge financial offer, beyond anything seen in Italian and even European spending logic. It came from Al-Ahli, but Conte chose to turn it down because he had no intention of moving so far from his world.

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  • Waiting for a top European project

    Rumours linking Conte with Fenerbahce in Turkey also faded quickly because he has essentially chosen to take a short break from the stress of day-to-day work, and wants to return to a club with ambition and a top-level project for growth and development in Europe.

  • Spalletti and Amorim "support" Manchester United

    Conte would accept only Juventus without a second thought. For everyone else, past prestige won't be enough. As things stand, both Luciano Spalletti and Ruben Amorim can count themselves as "supporting" Manchester United to remove the Conte "threat" from their own future.

    Michael Carrick's position in the Premier League also looks shaky and, although the Red Devils' owners have confirmed there is no intention to sack him in the short term, Antonio Conte's name has started to circulate there too, with fans pushing for his arrival.

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