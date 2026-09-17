Conte waiting for AC Milan and Juventus? No to Al Ahli’s huge offer, he wants a European project

When Antonio Conte is out of work, no manager in any dugout ever really feels safe. The coach from Salento is a byword for success and pragmatism and, above all for sides short on results or stuck in crisis, having a top-class manager like him on the market is a huge temptation for plenty of directors.

His presence in the stands for Milan-Benfica immediately cranked up the pressure on Ruben Amorim, who comes into it on the back of several poor results and a style of play that, once again, has been anything but convincing. In the press conference, that left Luciano Spalletti "forced" to talk about him.

So what does Antonio Conte really want? The answer lies in the background to the last winter transfer window.