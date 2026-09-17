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cm grafica conte juve milan
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Conte waiting for AC Milan and Juventus? No to Al Ahli’s huge offer, he wants a European project

Juventus
AC Milan
Manchester United
A. Conte
Transfers
Serie A
Juventus vs AC Milan

The coach from Salento was at San Siro for AC Milan v Benfica, but his “ghost” is also hovering over the Juventus dugout.

When Antonio Conte is out of work, no manager in any dugout ever really feels safe. The coach from Salento is a byword for success and pragmatism and, above all for sides short on results or stuck in crisis, having a top-class manager like him on the market is a huge temptation for plenty of directors.

His presence in the stands for Milan-Benfica immediately cranked up the pressure on Ruben Amorim, who comes into it on the back of several poor results and a style of play that, once again, has been anything but convincing. In the press conference, that left Luciano Spalletti "forced" to talk about him.

So what does Antonio Conte really want? The answer lies in the background to the last winter transfer window.

  • The no to Saudi Arabia

    After saying goodbye to Napoli in the summer, who soon turned to Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte received a proposal from the Saudi Pro League.

    According to Fabrizio Romano, it was a huge offer financially, beyond any Italian and even European spending logic. It was from Al-Ahli, but Conte chose to turn it down because he had no intention of moving so far away from his world.

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  • Waiting for a top European project

    Even the rumours linking Conte with Fenerbahce in Turkey quickly faded because Conte, who has effectively chosen to take a short break from the strain of day-to-day management, wants to return to a club with ambition and a top-level project for growth and development in Europe.

  • Spalletti and Amorim “support” Manchester United

    Conte would only say yes without hesitation to Juventus. For everyone else, past prestige alone won't be enough. As things stand, that leaves both Luciano Spalletti and Ruben Amorim hoping Manchester United stick with their current plan and remove the Conte "threat" from their future.

    Michael Carrick's place in the Premier League dugout is hanging by a thread too. Although the Red Devils' ownership have confirmed they have no intention of making a change in the short term, Antonio Conte's name has started to circulate there as well, with fans pushing for him too.

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