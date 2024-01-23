Confirmed: Orlando Pirates release Eva Nga - Kaizer Chiefs to renew interest in Cameroonian striker?Michael MadyiraBackpagePremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedEvangaJose RiveiroTransfersKaizer ChiefsCharles Domingos, the agent of Bienvenu Eva Nga says they are searching for a new club after the forward left Orlando Pirates.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEva Nga joined Pirates ahead of the 2022/23 season He started as a regular but lost his placeThe Cameroonian has now left Bucs