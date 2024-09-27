Confirmed! Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori returns to KwaZulu-Natal as he joins AmaZulu FC

BackpagepixClifton MabasaConfirmed! Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori returns to KwaZulu-Natal as he joins AmaZulu FCPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesR. OforiAmaZulu FCMarumo GallantsRichards BayRichards Bay vs Orlando PiratesMarumo Gallants vs AmaZulu FCThe 30-year-old shot-stopper will continue his football career in KZN after inking a permanent deal with Usuthu. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOfori returns to KwaZulu-NatalThe keeper joins AmaZulu FCHe recently parted ways with PiratesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below