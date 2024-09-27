Jose Riveiro and Richard Ofori Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Confirmed! Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori returns to KwaZulu-Natal as he joins AmaZulu FC

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesR. OforiAmaZulu FCMarumo GallantsRichards BayRichards Bay vs Orlando PiratesMarumo Gallants vs AmaZulu FC

The 30-year-old shot-stopper will continue his football career in KZN after inking a permanent deal with Usuthu.

  • Ofori returns to KwaZulu-Natal
  • The keeper joins AmaZulu FC
  • He recently parted ways with Pirates
