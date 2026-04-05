Confidence boost for Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke Le Roux as he earns praise in Europe, 'he was excellent; he gave us a bit more defensive solidity'

Injury to Ebou Adams made it possible for Le Roux to return to the starting lineup.

“Losing Ebou, we thought Luke was an option for us; we’re a bit short in the middle of the park at the minute. He was very tidy, won his challenges well, and played forward when he could," Mousinho added.

Mousinho also explained why Le Roux did not feature in some games, but the tactician is happy with the player's performance in their recent game.

“There have been games when we have taken Luke out of the side previously when he didn’t look quite as comfortable as he did on Friday," the mentor continued.

"Maybe in those games he gave the ball away a couple of times, but at Norwich I thought he looked sharp, he looked tidy, and he did his defensive job really well," he added.

“I would say it was unspectacular, but that’s what we want from Luke; we don’t need any foul-ups – and he did that very well on Friday.”