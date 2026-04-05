Confidence boost for Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke Le Roux as he earns praise in Europe, 'he was excellent; he gave us a bit more defensive solidity'
Le Roux starts again
For the first time since January, Bafana Bafana's Luke Le Roux returned to Portsmouth's starting lineup for a recent game against Norwich City.
His last league start for the club came in January this year against Bristol City and also in the FA Cup against Arsenal. In the last 11 games, he has been benched, and his return was summarised by his coach, John Mousinho, who was full of praise for the South African star.
The summer signing from Sweden has featured just 13 times for the Blues.
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'He was excellent'
“I thought Luke was excellent; that’s why we kept him on for the 90 minutes after bringing him back into the team,” head coach John Mousinho told The News.
“It was his first league game he’d started since Bristol City – and I was really pleased with his performance. He gave us a bit more defensive solidity."
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Injury opens door for Le Roux
Injury to Ebou Adams made it possible for Le Roux to return to the starting lineup.
“Losing Ebou, we thought Luke was an option for us; we’re a bit short in the middle of the park at the minute. He was very tidy, won his challenges well, and played forward when he could," Mousinho added.
Mousinho also explained why Le Roux did not feature in some games, but the tactician is happy with the player's performance in their recent game.
“There have been games when we have taken Luke out of the side previously when he didn’t look quite as comfortable as he did on Friday," the mentor continued.
"Maybe in those games he gave the ball away a couple of times, but at Norwich I thought he looked sharp, he looked tidy, and he did his defensive job really well," he added.
“I would say it was unspectacular, but that’s what we want from Luke; we don’t need any foul-ups – and he did that very well on Friday.”
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Record move
The Bafana midfielder completed a move from Swedish club Varnamo in a deal that is believed to be the outfit's record in their transfer business. The deal was estimated to be in the region of R25 million when Le Roux completed his transfer to Portsmouth in July 2025.
"Luke's form over the past couple of seasons means he not only found himself on our radar but also that of a number of other clubs,” Mousinho said then when Le Roux's transfer was confirmed.
"So we're delighted that he's agreed to join Pompey and we've brought in an experienced international player."
Le Roux, a product of Stellenbosch FC, also had a stint in the Netherlands.