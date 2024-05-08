Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Concerned' Kaizer Chiefs coach Johnson defends Petersen's red card - 'I did not hear anything'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsFEATURESKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxyBrandon PetersenCavin Johnson

The tactician argues his goalkeeper was incorrectly sent off by the referee in Amakhosi's draw with the Rockets.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs played Galaxy on Tuesday night
  • Edmilson Dove & Brandon Petersen were sent off
  • Cavin Johnson doesn't agree with the referee
Article continues below

Editors' Picks