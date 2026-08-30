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Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

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Complex financial equation with Al-Hilal: Benzema embarrasses Al-Shabab

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Limited options: 330 million riyals complicate matters for both parties

Karim Benzema's crisis at Al-Hilal is taking a fresh turn, with a possible new destination emerging for the French striker should his time at the Blue club come to an end.

So far, the player wants something different. He insists on his stance, rejecting every proposed solution to his row with Al-Hilal bar two: meeting his financial demands, or a mutual termination of his contract that hands him every penny he is still owed.

  • A request to facilitate the deal: Benzema rejects Al-Shabab

    Al-Shabab have entered the Benzema saga. Informed sources told "Asharq Al-Awsat" on Sunday that the club want to sign the veteran forward.

    Having given the green light to sign the French striker, Al-Shabab asked the Saudi Pro League to help smooth the deal through. Benzema, though, is standing firm and refuses to join "the Lions".

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    According to the same source, Benzema has told the Al-Hilal management he wants one of two things. Either he stays with the team, or both sides agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent. In that case he would collect all his outstanding dues through to the end of his deal on 30 June 2027.

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  • Benzema's secrets with Al-Hilal: two contracts and a complex clause to end the relationship

    According to "Asharq Al-Awsat", Benzema pockets 25 million dollars a year from Al-Hilal under a direct contract between the two.

    His remaining dues, running from September until the end of June 2030, add up to around 20.8 million dollars. That works out at nearly 78.1 million Saudi riyals.

    Al-Hilal isn't the whole picture. The newspaper's report revealed a second, separate contract worth 23 million dollars a year, also running until 2030 and funded through the Saudi Pro League's recruitment programme.

    That deal rewards Benzema for the roles he performs in promoting Saudi football and its events. Assuming it lasts until 30 June 2030, the remaining dues reach around 330.6 million riyals.

    One clause bars Benzema from playing outside Saudi Arabia for the length of the deal. Move to a club beyond the Kingdom and turn out for it, and the contract is cancelled on the spot.

    These terms hand Benzema a contractual reason to favour a switch within the Saudi League, since staying keeps the deal running until 2030 alive. So far, though, Al-Shabab's approach has been knocked back by the French striker.

    Read also: La Masia, the gold mine: 120 million euros close to Barcelona's coffers

  • Another obstacle facing Al-Shabab

    Al-Shabab must first offload their 30-year-old English player Josh Brownhill before they can move for Benzema, and only then will they seek the French striker's approval.

    Benzema's stance, meanwhile, remains the deal's biggest stumbling block. He has flatly refused the idea of pulling on an Al-Shabab shirt.

    Registration on Al-Hilal's Asian list alone, purely to feature in the AFC Champions League Elite, is another option the striker has turned down.

    Read also: Skills won't solve it: Gerrard warns Liverpool of an early crisis

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