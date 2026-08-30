Al-Shabab have entered the Benzema saga. Informed sources told "Asharq Al-Awsat" on Sunday that the club want to sign the veteran forward.

Having given the green light to sign the French striker, Al-Shabab asked the Saudi Pro League to help smooth the deal through. Benzema, though, is standing firm and refuses to join "the Lions".

According to the same source, Benzema has told the Al-Hilal management he wants one of two things. Either he stays with the team, or both sides agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent. In that case he would collect all his outstanding dues through to the end of his deal on 30 June 2027.

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