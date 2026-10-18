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ACF Fiorentina v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Como win 3-1 in Florence with an outstanding Nico Paz and Liberali on the scoresheet

Fiorentina vs Como
Serie A
Fiorentina
Como

At the Franchi, on matchday seven of Serie A, Fiorentina 1-3 Como

In the seventh round of Serie A, Cesc Fabregas's Como beat Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina 3-1 away from home. Como now have 14 points, 10 more than Fiorentina, who remain second from bottom on four. Former Fiorentina player Kean misses out through injury, while Como play between two Champions League fixtures. They lost to Feyenoord this week and will host Manchester United next week, so the Spanish manager rotates his squad carefully, starting Liberali and Caqueret.


Chances come at both ends in an action-packed first half. Just after the half-hour, Como score twice in quick succession, first through Liberali, who scores his first Serie A goal as Fiorentina protest a challenge by Kempf on Goncalves at the start of the move, before Nico Paz heads in the second. Fiorentina push forward and Pongracic scores, then puts the ball in the net again, only for the second goal to be disallowed for offside. The second half is quieter. Nico Paz, the best player on the pitch, sets up Douvikas to effectively settle the contest in the 56th minute.


Fiorentina-Como 1-3

Scorers: 32' Liberali (C), 36' Nico Paz (C), 42' Pongracic (F), 56' Douvikas (C)




  • Goals and highlights

    92' - Ramon reaches the ball ahead of Beto to protect Como's goal

    78' - Fagioli tries again, and Butez turns the ball behind for another corner

    76' - Butez denies Fagioli

    75' - With the goal wide open, Njie heads against the post

    66' - Kaiki has a chance to score a fourth, but Pongracic blocks his shot

    61' - De Gea saves from Caqueret, then Liberali pounces on the rebound and the ball goes behind for a corner

    56' - Nico Paz brilliantly orchestrates a counter-attack and sets upDouvikas, whose right-footed shot goes through the legs of an uncertain De Gea

    53' - Fiorentina get another chance, butNdour wastes it with a weak left-footed shot that Butez saves easily

    48' - Played in by Fagioli, Njie lobs the onrushing Butez with the first chance of the second half, but the ball drops narrowly wide

    45' + 4' first half' - Mastantuono curls a perfect left-footed free-kick to the far post, where Pongracic volleys in the equaliser with his right foot. A lengthy VAR review rules out the goal for offside

    43' - Mastantuono's right-footed shot across goal goes just wide of the post

    42' - A deflection takes Jimenez's right-footed shot behind for a corner. Pongracic scores from the resulting goalmouth scramble

    36' - Valle crosses and Nico Paz rises to head in the visitors' second goal

    32' - Liberali controls the ball and shoots left-footed towards the far post, beating De Gea. Como's move begins with a questionable challenge by Kempf on Goncalves

    30' - Mastantuono picks out Pellegrino with a fine pass, but Ramon's remarkable defensive intervention takes the sting out of his shot and makes Butez's save easier

    25' - De Gea turns Nico Paz's header behind for a corner

    17' - Goncalvestries his luck, but Butez denies him

    15' - De Gea palms Da Cunha's effort behind for a corner, which brings chances for Douvikas and Liberali

    11' - Goncalves finds Fagioli again. He dribbles into space and shoots, but a deflection sends the ball behind for a corner

    10' - Goncalves plays a fine through ball to Njie, who can't get a shot away

  • Official line-ups and match details

    Fiorentina-Como 1-3


    Scorers: 32' Liberali (C), 36' Nico Paz (C), 42' Pongracic (F), 56' Douvikas (C)


    Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Jimenez (69' Dodò), Dragusin, Pongracic, Viery (63' Valdepenas); Ndour (79' Beto), Fagioli; Mastantuono (69' Brescianini), Goncalves (63' Gnonto), Njie; Pellegrino. Manager: Vanoli


    Como (4-2-3-1): Butez; Smolcic, Kempf, Chalobah (13' Ramon), Valle (46' Kaiki); Milla, Da Cunha (83' Ricci); Liberali (83' Kambwala), Paz (61' Perrone), Caqueret; Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas


    Referee: Di Bello

    Booked: Valle (C), Nico Paz (C), Ramon (C), Ndour (F), Mastantuono (F, from the bench)

    Sent off: -

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