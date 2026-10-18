In the seventh round of Serie A, Cesc Fabregas's Como beat Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina 3-1 away from home. Como now have 14 points, 10 more than Fiorentina, who remain second from bottom on four. Former Fiorentina player Kean misses out through injury, while Como play between two Champions League fixtures. They lost to Feyenoord this week and will host Manchester United next week, so the Spanish manager rotates his squad carefully, starting Liberali and Caqueret.
Chances come at both ends in an action-packed first half. Just after the half-hour, Como score twice in quick succession, first through Liberali, who scores his first Serie A goal as Fiorentina protest a challenge by Kempf on Goncalves at the start of the move, before Nico Paz heads in the second. Fiorentina push forward and Pongracic scores, then puts the ball in the net again, only for the second goal to be disallowed for offside. The second half is quieter. Nico Paz, the best player on the pitch, sets up Douvikas to effectively settle the contest in the 56th minute.
Fiorentina-Como 1-3
Scorers: 32' Liberali (C), 36' Nico Paz (C), 42' Pongracic (F), 56' Douvikas (C)