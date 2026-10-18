92' - Ramon reaches the ball ahead of Beto to protect Como's goal

78' - Fagioli tries again, and Butez turns the ball behind for another corner

76' - Butez denies Fagioli

75' - With the goal wide open, Njie heads against the post

66' - Kaiki has a chance to score a fourth, but Pongracic blocks his shot

61' - De Gea saves from Caqueret, then Liberali pounces on the rebound and the ball goes behind for a corner

56' - Nico Paz brilliantly orchestrates a counter-attack and sets upDouvikas, whose right-footed shot goes through the legs of an uncertain De Gea

53' - Fiorentina get another chance, butNdour wastes it with a weak left-footed shot that Butez saves easily

48' - Played in by Fagioli, Njie lobs the onrushing Butez with the first chance of the second half, but the ball drops narrowly wide

45' + 4' first half' - Mastantuono curls a perfect left-footed free-kick to the far post, where Pongracic volleys in the equaliser with his right foot. A lengthy VAR review rules out the goal for offside

43' - Mastantuono's right-footed shot across goal goes just wide of the post

42' - A deflection takes Jimenez's right-footed shot behind for a corner. Pongracic scores from the resulting goalmouth scramble

36' - Valle crosses and Nico Paz rises to head in the visitors' second goal

32' - Liberali controls the ball and shoots left-footed towards the far post, beating De Gea. Como's move begins with a questionable challenge by Kempf on Goncalves

30' - Mastantuono picks out Pellegrino with a fine pass, but Ramon's remarkable defensive intervention takes the sting out of his shot and makes Butez's save easier

25' - De Gea turns Nico Paz's header behind for a corner

17' - Goncalvestries his luck, but Butez denies him

15' - De Gea palms Da Cunha's effort behind for a corner, which brings chances for Douvikas and Liberali

11' - Goncalves finds Fagioli again. He dribbles into space and shoots, but a deflection sends the ball behind for a corner

10' - Goncalves plays a fine through ball to Njie, who can't get a shot away