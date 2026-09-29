At some point Cesc Fabregas will leave Como. The club's directors know that and have said it more than once, but that moment is not especially close right now. The Spanish coach is driving a project built in his own image and, unless he explicitly asks to go, the club will not rush to let him leave.





In an interview with Betarades in Greece, Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that the agreements signed between the former midfielder and the club, where he is also a small shareholder, include release clauses at symbolic figures if a call were to arrive from three particular clubs.