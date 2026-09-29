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cm grafica fabregas como
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Como: there are clauses in Fàbregas' contract in favour of Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal

Como
C. Fabregas
Barcelona
Arsenal
Chelsea
Inter
Roma

The background detail that could make it easier for Fabregas to leave Como if one of his former clubs were to call.

At some point Cesc Fabregas will leave Como. The club's directors know that and have said it more than once, but that moment is not especially close right now. The Spanish coach is driving a project built in his own image and, unless he explicitly asks to go, the club will not rush to let him leave.


In an interview with Betarades in Greece, Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that the agreements signed between the former midfielder and the club, where he is also a small shareholder, include release clauses at symbolic figures if a call were to arrive from three particular clubs.

  • Three clauses

    According to Di Marzio, Fabregas inserted a release clause into his agreement with Como at a symbolic figure in the event of a call to manage Arsenal, Chelsea or Barcelona, not by chance the three most important clubs of his playing career.

    For now, though, both the Gunners and the Catalans have chosen to renew the contracts of Arteta and Flick and tie them down, while in London Xabi Alonso's project has only just officially begun. So... there is no rush.

  • Only for a top club move

    After hearing out approaches from Inter, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen among others, then turning them down, Como will keep trying to hold on to their "master". If Fabregas asks to leave, the club will open the door this time and look to the market for a manager with similar qualities and ideas of play. According to Di Marzio, the most suitable name could be Alberto Aquilani of Sassuolo, but for now that is only a hypothesis.


    What is certain, though, is that as things stand Fabregas is in no rush to leave.If he does, it will only be for a unique and unrepeatable opportunity, at a top club that would allow him to make the leap to the Olympus of managers and genuinely compete to win trophies such as the Champions League.



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