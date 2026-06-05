Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe star alongside Kim Kardashian as Nike launches new film ahead of World Cup

Nike's VP and Creative Director of Global Brand Voice, Helena Thornton, said the campaign was built around the belief that football's most memorable moments come when players trust their instincts.

She explained in Nike official website: "We know the magical moments in football happen when players trust their instincts. That’s the kind of football we love: fresh, instinctive, unexpected and creative."

Thornton also stressed that the campaign was designed to engage modern audiences across multiple platforms. She added: "We made this film to meet football communities exactly where they are, not just on a screen, but in their world and deeply engrained into their subcultures.

"We didn’t want to follow the traditional marketing playbook. We wanted to give them something worth talking about, worth clipping, worth wearing, worth showing up to. A story they don't just watch - one they can make their own. That’s the whole idea behind our universe of Nike Football."