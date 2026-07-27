Coach Khalil Ben Youssef banking on experienced new signings for Durban City's CAF Confederation Cup campaign – ‘You need three or four players that have been in this competition before’
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Strategic recruitment for continental success
As Durban City prepare for their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup, head coach Khalil Ben Youssef has made it clear that experience was the primary driver behind his recent recruitment.
The tactician has secured the services of Bandile Shandu, Gaston Sirino, and Tashreeq Morris, three players who have spent years competing at the highest levels of the African game.
The coach is acutely aware that the demands of continental football differ significantly from the domestic grind, requiring a specific mental toughness and tactical awareness.
While the club looks to make an immediate impact on the continent, Ben Youssef is leaning on the pedigree of those who have already tasted campaigns in both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.
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The value of veteran leadership
In a recent media engagement, Ben Youssef provided insight into his philosophy regarding the integration of seasoned veterans alongside budding talents.
He emphasised that these senior figures serve as a bridge, helping younger members of the squad adapt to the high-pressure environment of knockout football.
The coach further detailed the specific requirement for players who understand the nuances of travelling across the continent and performing under difficult conditions.
"The first idea about Morris and Sirino is not about them, we needed experienced players," he told the media as reported by Sowetan.
“When you play in the Confederation Cup, you need to have three or four players that have been in this competition before so they can help young players who don’t have experience to know the competition.
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Navigating a congested calendar
The arrival of Shandu, who previously tasted continental action with Orlando Pirates, alongside Sirino’s pedigree from Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, gives Durban City a formidable core.
This experience will be put to the test immediately as the club manages a gruelling schedule featuring five different competitions.
Ben Youssef believes that having players who have navigated similar workloads at South Africa's "Big Three" clubs will be an "added advantage" for his side.
“And to have those players with [Bandile] Shandu, Morris and Sirino will help the team with their experience,” he said.
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Final preparations for the Premiership
Durban City are set to kick off their Betway Premiership campaign against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium this coming Saturday.
While the coach is optimistic about the impact of his new signings, he remains realistic about the team's current fitness levels following their recent participation in the KZN Premier’s Cup.
The coach admitted that his side is a work in progress, but he is confident they will find their rhythm as the matches come thick and fast.
“It was a good challenge [KZN Premier’s Cup on Saturday] for us to see where we are before the league starts.
"For us, the most important thing is the performance of the players.
"I think we need two or three games to help the team get that fitness because we are playing five competitions.”
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