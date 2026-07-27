Coach Khalil Ben Youssef banking on experienced new signings for Durban City's CAF Confederation Cup campaign – ‘You need three or four players that have been in this competition before’

As Durban City prepare for their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup, head coach Khalil Ben Youssef has made it clear that experience was the primary driver behind his recent recruitment.

The tactician has secured the services of Bandile Shandu, Gaston Sirino, and Tashreeq Morris, three players who have spent years competing at the highest levels of the African game.

The coach is acutely aware that the demands of continental football differ significantly from the domestic grind, requiring a specific mental toughness and tactical awareness.

While the club looks to make an immediate impact on the continent, Ben Youssef is leaning on the pedigree of those who have already tasted campaigns in both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.



